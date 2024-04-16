EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Evonik Industries AG: Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024



16-Apr-2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

Essen, April 16, 2024. Evonik Industries AG publishes the following preliminary key financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 already today.

Based on preliminary figures, Evonik achieved an adjusted EBITDA* of just under €522 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: €409 million), thus well above market expectations (analyst consensus disclosed by Vara Research on March 26, 2024: around €450 million). The Specialty Additives and Nutrition & Care divisions recorded the strongest growth. The upturn was driven by higher sales volumes: Following seven quarters of declines, volumes were above the previous year's level. In addition to a slight upturn in end customer demand, restocking in light of low inventory levels at customers also contributed to the higher volumes.

According to preliminary figures, Evonik’s sales amounted to €3.796 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared with €4.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. This was mainly due to declining sales prices as a result of lower raw material costs. Consensus expected this number to be approximately €3.883 billion.

Evonik continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of between €1.7 billion and €2.0 billion and sales of between €15 billion and €17 billion.

Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures and the quarterly report for the first quarter 2024 as planned on May 8, 2024.

*Notes on key performance indicators (KPIs) can be found in the Financial Report 2023 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 240.

The Financial Report 2023 is available at:

https://files.evonik.com/shared-files/evonik-financial-report-2023-9492.pdf





