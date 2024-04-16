EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Evonik Aktie [Valor: 18699457 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013]
Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

Evonik
EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Evonik Industries AG: Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

16-Apr-2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

Essen, April 16, 2024. Evonik Industries AG publishes the following preliminary key financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 already today.

Based on preliminary figures, Evonik achieved an adjusted EBITDA* of just under €522 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: €409 million), thus well above market expectations (analyst consensus disclosed by Vara Research on March 26, 2024: around €450 million).  The Specialty Additives and Nutrition & Care divisions recorded the strongest growth. The upturn was driven by higher sales volumes: Following seven quarters of declines, volumes were above the previous year's level. In addition to a slight upturn in end customer demand, restocking in light of low inventory levels at customers also contributed to the higher volumes.

According to preliminary figures, Evonik’s sales amounted to €3.796 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared with €4.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. This was mainly due to declining sales prices as a result of lower raw material costs. Consensus expected this number to be approximately €3.883 billion.

Evonik continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of between €1.7 billion and €2.0 billion and sales of between €15 billion and €17 billion.

Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures and the quarterly report for the first quarter 2024 as planned on May 8, 2024.

*Notes on key performance indicators (KPIs) can be found in the Financial Report 2023 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 240.

The Financial Report 2023 is available at:
https://files.evonik.com/shared-files/evonik-financial-report-2023-9492.pdf             


 

Contact/person making the notification:
Tim Lange
Head of Investor Relations
+49 201 177-3150
tim.lange@evonik.com



End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 177-01
Fax: +49 (0) 201 177-3475
E-mail: investor-relations@evonik.com
Internet: www.evonik.com
ISIN: DE000EVNK013
WKN: EVNK01
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1881517

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1881517  16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881517&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

12.04.24 Evonik Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.03.24 Evonik Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.03.24 Evonik Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.03.24 Evonik Buy Warburg Research
05.03.24 Evonik Buy Deutsche Bank AG
