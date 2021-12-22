SMI 12’683 0.7%  SPI 16’157 0.7%  Dow 35’493 1.6%  DAX 15’447 1.4%  Euro 1.0419 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’175 1.7%  Gold 1’788 0.0%  Bitcoin 45’421 0.4%  Dollar 0.9242 0.0%  Öl 74.1 0.1% 
EQS-Adhoc: Evie Kostakis to succeed Dieter Enkelmann as CFO of Julius Baer

EQS-Ad-hoc: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel
Evie Kostakis to succeed Dieter Enkelmann as CFO of Julius Baer

22-Dec-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dieter Enkelmann, Julius Baer's long-standing Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will step down from his role, effective 1 July 2022. Evie Kostakis has been appointed to succeed him as CFO and as a member of the Executive Boards of Julius Baer.

Zurich, 22 December 2021 - After more than 15 years as Julius Baer's CFO, Dieter Enkelmann (62) has decided to step down from his position and from the Group's and the Bank's Executive Boards as of 1 July 2022. Following the transition, he will employ his experience in non-executive responsibilities outside Julius Baer.

Evie Kostakis (45), currently the Deputy CFO, will assume the position of CFO upon Dieter Enkelmann's departure and will become a member of the Group's and the Bank's Executive Board. She joined Julius Baer in 2013 as Deputy Head Corporate Development & Strategy. Between 2017 and 2019, she served as Deputy Head Investment Management and Head Alternative Investments. Prior to that, she spent more than 13 years in various expert and leadership functions in the financial services industry in New York and Connecticut, USA, and in Athens, Greece. She holds a Master in Public Policy from the University of Chicago and is a CFA Charterholder.

Julius Baer's CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said: 'Dieter Enkelmann can look back on extraordinary successes at Julius Baer, such as navigating the company through the turbulence of the financial crisis, leading the separation from the asset management business in 2009, and shaping and positioning Julius Baer as a 'pure' wealth manager. These achievements also include the major acquisitions made under his tenure - such as the international wealth management business of Merrill Lynch, the Swiss private bank of ING as well as the independent Brazilian firms GPS and Reliance. Dieter was a decisive force in the growth of Julius Baer's franchise and instrumental in driving its operational efficiency. He has been in charge of managing our balance sheet, our trading and credit activities, and launching new business lines in structured finance and real estate advisory. I would like to thank him for his loyalty, commitment and all his contributions. He has been a trusted leader, showing unmatched stewardship of our stakeholders' interests and consistently strengthening the Group's solid financial position. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.'

Philipp Rickenbacher added: 'With the appointment of Evie Kostakis, we have found the ideal successor. Evie is an outstanding professional with in-depth financial expertise who brings an international business perspective through the executive positions she has held in wealth and asset management and in commercial banking. She is a highly respected leader and has been instrumental in major transformation initiatives and corporate transactions at Julius Baer. She is therefore perfectly suited to forge the future of our finance strategy. I look forward to welcoming her as a member of the Executive Board.'

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of October 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 484 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1260907

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1260907  22-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

