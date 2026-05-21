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Ernst Russ Aktie 30376429 / DE000A161077

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21.05.2026 20:05:44

EQS-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the guidance for the financial year 2026

Ernst Russ
8.74 EUR 3.80%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the guidance for the financial year 2026

21-May-2026 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 21 May 2026: The Executive Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) today raised its previous forecast for the full year 2026. The forecasted operating result (EBIT) is now in a range between EUR 45 and 55 million (previously: range between EUR 34 and 44 million). The expected revenues remain within a range between EUR 145 and 160 million.

The upward revision of the forecast results from the sale of the 1,710 TEU container vessel MV "EF Emira", built in 2008, which was entered into today. The revised forecast is further supported by the positive business performance in the current financial year 2026 and is based on predominantly already concluded charter agreements, a utilisation of the Ernst Russ Group's fleet in line with planning of approximately 97%, an unchanged economic environment, as well as the assumption of an average exchange rate for the remaining financial year of USD/EUR 1.20. Further future vessel sales are not included in the revised forecast.

The financial figures for the first three months of 2026 will be published on 28 May 2026.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de


End of Inside Information

21-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 88881-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 88881-199
E-mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de
ISIN: DE000A161077
WKN: A16107
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331782

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2331782  21-May-2026 CET/CEST

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