Epigenomics Aktie [Valor: 58878864 / ISIN: DE000A3H2184]
21.12.2022 11:18:02

EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022

Epigenomics
2.89 CHF -21.07%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022

21-Dec-2022 / 11:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022

Berlin, Germany, December 21, 2022 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") again raises its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022 due to lower costs, including, among others, lower study costs in 2022 for the prospective FDA pivotal study for Epi proColon "Next-Gen".

For the full year 2022, the Executive Board now expects adjusted EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) within the range of EUR -10.2 million to EUR -10.8 million and cash consumption within the range of EUR -13.5 million to EUR -14.0 million. Previously, the Company had expected EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) and cash consumption to range from EUR -10.5 million to EUR -11.5 million and EUR -14.5 million to EUR -15.5 million, respectively. The revenue forecast remains unchanged within the range of EUR 0.3 million to EUR 0.8 million. The EBITDA forecast is subject to the development of the U.S. Dollar in the remaining days of the year, which cannot yet be definitively predicted and may have an impact on the Company's forecast.

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AGs actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2184
WKN: A3H218
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518927

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1518927  21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

