21.12.2022 11:18:02
EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022
Berlin, Germany, December 21, 2022 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") again raises its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022 due to lower costs, including, among others, lower study costs in 2022 for the prospective FDA pivotal study for Epi proColon "Next-Gen".
For the full year 2022, the Executive Board now expects adjusted EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) within the range of EUR -10.2 million to EUR -10.8 million and cash consumption within the range of EUR -13.5 million to EUR -14.0 million. Previously, the Company had expected EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) and cash consumption to range from EUR -10.5 million to EUR -11.5 million and EUR -14.5 million to EUR -15.5 million, respectively. The revenue forecast remains unchanged within the range of EUR 0.3 million to EUR 0.8 million. The EBITDA forecast is subject to the development of the U.S. Dollar in the remaining days of the year, which cannot yet be definitively predicted and may have an impact on the Company's forecast.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AGs actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2184
|WKN:
|A3H218
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1518927
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1518927 21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
