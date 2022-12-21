EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022



Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022

Berlin, Germany, December 21, 2022 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") again raises its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022 due to lower costs, including, among others, lower study costs in 2022 for the prospective FDA pivotal study for Epi proColon "Next-Gen".

For the full year 2022, the Executive Board now expects adjusted EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) within the range of EUR -10.2 million to EUR -10.8 million and cash consumption within the range of EUR -13.5 million to EUR -14.0 million. Previously, the Company had expected EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) and cash consumption to range from EUR -10.5 million to EUR -11.5 million and EUR -14.5 million to EUR -15.5 million, respectively. The revenue forecast remains unchanged within the range of EUR 0.3 million to EUR 0.8 million. The EBITDA forecast is subject to the development of the U.S. Dollar in the remaining days of the year, which cannot yet be definitively predicted and may have an impact on the Company's forecast.

