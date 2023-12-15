EQS-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year



15-Dec-2023 / 20:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year

Bremen, 15 December 2023 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks listed in the General Standard, is raising the target range for Group EBT for the 2023 financial year in view of the positive development of its project business.

The Bremen-based company’s forecast, which was most recently confirmed on 13 November 2023, was for a 10 to 20 percent year-on-year increase in Group earnings before taxes (EBT) in the 2023 financial year (financial year 2022: 62.9 million euros). As a result of the successful sale of a wind park project in Scotland in particular, which has been completed today, Energiekontor currently expects Group EBT of between 80 and 100 million euros in the 2023 financial year. This equates to a rise in Group EBT of around 30 to 60 percent compared to the previous year.

The publication of the business figures for the 2023 financial year is planned for 28 March 2024.



