Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 0.0%  SPI 14'657 -0.1%  Dow 37'188 -0.2%  DAX 16'751 0.0%  Euro 0.9487 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'549 0.2%  Gold 2'018 -0.9%  Bitcoin 36'665 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8701 0.4%  Öl 76.6 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Sika41879292Tesla11448018
Top News
Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 50: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gold mit neuen Rekordhöhen: Wie weit trägt die Rally noch?
Suche...
0% Kommission

Energiekontor Aktie [Valor: 1080247 / ISIN: DE0005313506]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.12.2023 20:36:05

EQS-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year

finanzen.net zero Energiekontor-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Energiekontor
73.91 CHF -2.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year

15-Dec-2023 / 20:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year

Bremen, 15 December 2023 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks listed in the General Standard, is raising the target range for Group EBT for the 2023 financial year in view of the positive development of its project business.

The Bremen-based company’s forecast, which was most recently confirmed on 13 November 2023, was for a 10 to 20 percent year-on-year increase in Group earnings before taxes (EBT) in the 2023 financial year (financial year 2022: 62.9 million euros). As a result of the successful sale of a wind park project in Scotland in particular, which has been completed today, Energiekontor currently expects Group EBT of between 80 and 100 million euros in the 2023 financial year. This equates to a rise in Group EBT of around 30 to 60 percent compared to the previous year.

The publication of the business figures for the 2023 financial year is planned for 28 March 2024.
 

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Email: ir@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5
28359 Bremen (Germany)

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0
Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444
Email: info@energiekontor.de
Web: www.energiekontor.de/en/index.html



End of Inside Information

15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1798177

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1798177  15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798177&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten