Top News
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
Deshalb gibt der Euro etwas nach - Dollar-Franken-Paar stabil - Mexikanischer Peso unter Druck
JP Morgan Chase & Co.: Overweight für Merck-Aktie
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Citigroup Corp. die Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie
Novartis-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Endor Aktie [Valor: 2596767 / ISIN: DE0005491666]
03.06.2024 13:44:50

EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG notifies restructuring plan according to StaRUG

Endor
0.27 EUR -18.56%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Endor AG notifies restructuring plan according to StaRUG

03-Jun-2024 / 13:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG notifies restructuring plan according to StaRUG

Landshut, June 3, 2024 – Endor AG has today notified the District Court - Restructuring Court (‘court’) - in Munich of a restructuring project in accordance with the German Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (StaRUG).

Following a comprehensive review, the lending banks decided not to support other restructuring offers because they did not consider them suitable for averting the threat of insolvency.

As already communicated, part of the restructuring plan includes a partial waiver by the banks and a complete capital reduction, which would lead to current shareholders leaving the company without compensation and to the Endor AG shares delisting from the Open Market.

Endor will inform the capital markets and the public about the further progress of the process in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Notifying person:
Matthias Kosch, CFO

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Endor AG

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

 

 

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222
E-Mail: investor_relations@endor.ag

 

Press and investor enquiries:
Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail herkenhoff@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

Vera Müller, Better Orange IR & HV AG
E-Mail: Vera.Mueller@linkmarketservices.eu

03-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1916699

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1916699  03-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1916699&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

