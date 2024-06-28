EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Extension of the standstill agreement by lending banks as part of the StaRUG proceedings

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Endor AG: Extension of the standstill agreement by lending banks as part of the StaRUG proceedings



28-Jun-2024 / 18:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Endor AG: Extension of the standstill agreement by lending banks as part of the StaRUG proceedings Landshut, June 28, 2024 – Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN DE0005491666) announces that the lending banks have extended the existing standstill agreement regarding the existing loans for the purpose and for the duration of the restructuring proceedings under the German Act on the Stabilisation and Restructuring Framework for Companies (Gesetz über den Stabilisierungs- und Restrukturierungsrahmen für Unternehmen, StaRUG) filed with the Munich Local Court on 3 June 2024. The extension of the agreement represents a further step to ensure the financial stability and future success of the company. Endor will inform the capital markets and the public about the further course of the process in accordance with the legal requirements. Notifying person:

Matthias Kosch, CFO



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Endor AG Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Contact: Endor AG, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49(0)871-9221 222

E-Mail: investor_relations@endor.ag Press and investor enquiries: Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation

E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation

E-Mail: herkenhoff@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de 28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

