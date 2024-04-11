Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Endor Aktie [Valor: 2596767 / ISIN: DE0005491666]
11.04.2024 12:44:07

EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Expansion of the company's Management Board: appointment of Mr. Andres Ruff as a new member of the Management Board

Endor
1.74 EUR -0.57%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Endor AG: Expansion of the company's Management Board: appointment of Mr. Andres Ruff as a new member of the Management Board

11-Apr-2024 / 12:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG: Expansion of the company's Management Board: appointment of Mr. Andres Ruff as a new member of the Management Board

Landshut, April 11, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Endor AG has appointed Mr. Andres Ruff as a new member of the Executive Board with effect from April 12, 2024 until June 30, 2024 as CRO (Chief Restructuring Officer). Mr. Ruff will be responsible in particular for the upcoming tasks in connection with the restructuring of Endor AG.

Mr. Ruff has a background in marketing and sales and an extensive experience as well as a valuable network in the area of transformation and restructuring of medium-sized companies.

 

Notifying person:
Matthias Kosch, CFO



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Endor AG

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.
 

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222
E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

Press and investor enquiries:

Vera Müller, Better Orange IR & HV AG
E-mail: ir@endor.ag

11-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1878697

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1878697  11-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

