EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Expansion of the company's Management Board: appointment of Mr. Andres Ruff as a new member of the Management Board
Endor AG: Expansion of the company's Management Board: appointment of Mr. Andres Ruff as a new member of the Management Board
Landshut, April 11, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Endor AG has appointed Mr. Andres Ruff as a new member of the Executive Board with effect from April 12, 2024 until June 30, 2024 as CRO (Chief Restructuring Officer). Mr. Ruff will be responsible in particular for the upcoming tasks in connection with the restructuring of Endor AG.
Mr. Ruff has a background in marketing and sales and an extensive experience as well as a valuable network in the area of transformation and restructuring of medium-sized companies.
About Endor AG
Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.
Contact:
Endor AG, Investor Relations
Press and investor enquiries:
Vera Müller, Better Orange IR & HV AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1878697
