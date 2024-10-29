EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Dutch energy company Adsensys B.V. becomes first core partner

EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Dutch energy company Adsensys B.V. becomes first core partner

Hamburg, 29. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has concluded a core partner agreement with the Dutch energy company Adsensys B.V. ("Adsensys"). As a core partner, Adsensys will receive stacks from Enapter. These core components of every electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen will be used by Adsensys in the future to build its own electrolyzer in the megawatt range. These Adsensys AEM electrolyzer will then bear the addition "AEM powered", an Enapter brand that refers to Enapter's patented AEM-stacks in the electrolyzer. Adsensys plans to implement AEM-powered electrolyzers in hydrogen projects with a total electrolysis capacity of 10 MW for customers by 2026. The electrolyzer will be controlled by Enapter's EMS software (Energy Management System), which will be licensed and labeled for Adsenys as part of the core partnership. Enapter expects the first revenues from stack sales to be realized as part of this core partnership from 2025. In addition, this core partner agreement will commercialize the Enapter software for the first time.

Explanatory part

Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter: "Our first core partnership is only a short time after our strategy adjustment and is clear evidence of the growth course we have embarked on. Enapter is fully focused on its core competence of stack production, while third-party suppliers can use our technology to build their own electrolyzer. In addition, the first commercialization of our software marks another milestone."

About Enapter

Enapter is the market leader in the field of AEM electrolyzer - innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables maximum yield from fluctuating renewable energies such as solar and wind and thus highly efficient production of green hydrogen thanks to a unique modular design. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzer are already in use at around 360 customers in more than 55 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-X and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has a research and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information:

