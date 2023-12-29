|
29.12.2023 19:35:00
EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Co-CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt resigns from the Management Board for personal reasons
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Co-CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt resigns from the Management Board for personal reasons
The Co-CEO of Enapter AG, Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, informed the Supervisory Board today that he would like to step down from the Management Board for personal reasons as of 31 December 2023. Mr Schmidt will continue to be available to the company as a consultant. In preparation for Mr Schmidt's possible departure, the Supervisory Board had already appointed Dr Jürgen Lackmann as Co-CEO with effect from 1 July 2023. Dr Lackmann will continue to manage the company as CEO together with CFO Gerrit Kaufhold. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Schmidt for his many years of trusting cooperation and is pleased that Mr Schmidt will remain closely associated with Enapter AG not only in an advisory capacity but also as a major shareholder.
End of Inside Information
29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1806055
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1806055 29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung