Enapter Aktie [Valor: 52662162 / ISIN: DE000A255G02]
29.12.2023 19:35:00

EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Co-CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt resigns from the Management Board for personal reasons

Enapter
9.52 EUR 5.08%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG: Co-CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt resigns from the Management Board for personal reasons

29-Dec-2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Co-CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt resigns from the Management Board for personal reasons

 

The Co-CEO of Enapter AG, Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, informed the Supervisory Board today that he would like to step down from the Management Board for personal reasons as of 31 December 2023. Mr Schmidt will continue to be available to the company as a consultant. In preparation for Mr Schmidt's possible departure, the Supervisory Board had already appointed Dr Jürgen Lackmann as Co-CEO with effect from 1 July 2023. Dr Lackmann will continue to manage the company as CEO together with CFO Gerrit Kaufhold. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Schmidt for his many years of trusting cooperation and is pleased that Mr Schmidt will remain closely associated with Enapter AG not only in an advisory capacity but also as a major shareholder.

About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale. The modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. Enapter has its headquarters in Germany and a production site in Italy.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02
Further information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage  
Press contact:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-mail: enapter@edicto.de

 

 



End of Inside Information

29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1806055

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1806055  29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

