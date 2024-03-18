Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ELARIS Aktie [Valor: 133702728 / ISIN: DE000A37FT17]
18.03.2024 10:22:18

EQS-Adhoc: ELARIS AG resolves to carry out a capital increase for cash from authorised capital with the exclusion of subscription rights in April 2024

ELARIS
39.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
ELARIS AG resolves to carry out a capital increase for cash from authorised capital with the exclusion of subscription rights in April 2024

18-March-2024 / 10:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

ELARIS AG resolves to carry out a capital increase for cash from authorised capital with the exclusion of subscription rights in April 2024

 

  • Issue price per new share expected to be EUR 41.50
  • Expected total proceeds of around EUR 3.5 million to be used to finance growth

 

Bad Dürkheim, 18 March 2024 – The Management Board of ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase for cash from authorised capital, excluding the statutory subscription rights of shareholders. The capital increase for cash is to be carried out in April 2024 and will result in a cash inflow of EUR 3.5 million for the company.

The new shares are expected to be subscribed by Elaris Holding GmbH, the current parent company of ELARIS AG, at an issue price of EUR 41.50 per share. The expected total proceeds from the capital increase for cash will be used to further finance the growth of ELARIS. With the introduction of new models of electric cars on the target markets of ELARIS, the international expansion and the further development of its market position, ELARIS anticipates dynamic growth in the coming years. The Management Board is currently in concrete talks with investors regarding the direct or indirect provision of cash funds to accelerate growth. This would also be associated with positive strategic prospects for the further expansion of the ELARIS business.

 

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS PUBLICATION CONSTITUTES NEITHER AN OFFER TO SELL NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES.

 



End of Inside Information

18-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ELARIS AG
Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1
67098 Bad Dürkheim
Germany
E-mail: info@elaris.info
Internet: www.elaris.info
ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3
WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1860979

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1860979  18-March-2024 CET/CEST

