EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Miscellaneous

Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2023



22-Jun-2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Business Development 2023

Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG

(ISIN: DE 0005654933) announces the following:

Einhell Germany AG will announce the following at the Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2023.

In the period from January to May 2023, group sales amounted to EUR 428.5 million (previous year: EUR 480.0 million).

Sales of EUR 520 million are expected in the first half of 2023 (previous year: EUR 563.7 million). The return on sales before taxes will be around 8.0 - 8.5% (previous year: 8.5%).

Landau/Isar, June 22, 2023

The board