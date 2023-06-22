|
22.06.2023 12:17:17
EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Miscellaneous
Business Development 2023
Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
(ISIN: DE 0005654933) announces the following:
Einhell Germany AG will announce the following at the Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2023.
In the period from January to May 2023, group sales amounted to EUR 428.5 million (previous year: EUR 480.0 million).
Sales of EUR 520 million are expected in the first half of 2023 (previous year: EUR 563.7 million). The return on sales before taxes will be around 8.0 - 8.5% (previous year: 8.5%).
Landau/Isar, June 22, 2023
The board
End of Inside Information
22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9951-942-166
|E-mail:
|helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005654933, DE0005654909
|WKN:
|565493, 565490
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1663361
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1663361 22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AG
Analysen zu Einhell Germany AG
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schwächer -- Tokio schlussendlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Börse Tokio gab am Donnerstag ab, während in China kein Handel stattfindet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}