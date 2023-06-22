Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Bayer-Aktie tiefer: Untersuchung des Nierenmedikaments Finerenon bei Typ-1-Diabetes
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen
Tesla Files legen grundlegende Designfehler des Cybertrucks offen
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB: fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Merck-Aktie stärker: Chinesischer Hersteller gibt wohl Kaufangebot für Pigmentgeschäft ab
Einhell Germany Aktie [Valor: 331235 / ISIN: DE0005654933]
22.06.2023 12:17:17

EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2023

Einhell Germany
140.80 CHF 17.73%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Miscellaneous
Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2023

22-Jun-2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Business Development 2023

 

Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG

(ISIN: DE 0005654933) announces the following:

 

Einhell Germany AG will announce the following at the Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2023.

 

In the period from January to May 2023, group sales amounted to EUR 428.5 million (previous year: EUR 480.0 million).

 

Sales of EUR 520 million are expected in the first half of 2023 (previous year: EUR 563.7 million). The return on sales before taxes will be around 8.0 - 8.5% (previous year: 8.5%).

 

 

 

Landau/Isar, June 22, 2023

 

 

 

The board

 

 



End of Inside Information

22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1663361

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1663361  22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

11:11 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
10:59 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Lagebeurteilung / Apple - Neues Rating
10:03 SMI mit neuem 10-Wochen-Tief
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.06.2023
08:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Nach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX letztendlich tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB: fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zum Franken nach
NYSE-Wert General Motors: Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla dürfte laut GM-CEO grosse Einsparungen ermöglichen
Anleihe-Experte Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet 2023 keine weiteren Zinserhöhungen und rät Anlegern zum Umbau ihrer Portfolios
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen

