EQS-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q3 2026: Earnings below prior year – net sales up – forecast confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Other

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q3 2026: Earnings below prior year – net sales up – forecast confirmed



14-Oct-2026 / 19:32 CET/CEST

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Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q3 2026: Earnings below prior year – net sales up – forecast confirmed

Lübeck, October 14, 2026 – Based on preliminary calculations, Dräger generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 48 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 56.7 million). This includes customs duty refunds of EUR 20.1 million. The EBIT margin came to around 5.6 percent (Q3 2025: 6.8 percent).

The lower net sales growth in the third quarter of 2026 was offset by a disproportionate increase in functional expenses. At the same time, the comparison base was high: In the third quarter of 2025, EBIT more than doubled due to significant net sales growth driven by catch-up effects and moderate cost development.

Net sales increased by 1.0 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 2.1 percent) to around EUR 851 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 833.3 million). Net sales in the safety division rose by 4.1 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 5.3 percent) to around EUR 381 million (Q3 2025: EUR 362.0 million). In the medical division, net sales declined by 1.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: -0.4 percent) to around EUR 469 million, ending slightly below the prior-year level (Q3 2025: EUR 471.3 million). The Group’s gross margin increased to around 47.5 percent (Q3 2025: 45.6 percent). The main reason for this was the customs duty refunds.

Order intake rose by 7.0 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 8.2 percent) to around EUR 926 million (Q3 2025: EUR 856.1 million). The main growth driver was safety, with a strong increase of 20.2 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 21.7 percent) to around EUR 452 million (Q3 2025: EUR 371.4 million). This development was due in particular to high demand in the regions Germany, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. In medical, order intake fell by 3.0 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: -2.2 percent) to around EUR 474 million (Q3 2025: EUR 484.7 million).

Business performance in the first nine months of 2026

In the first nine months, order intake of around EUR 2,674 million was 3.6 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 3.1 percent) above the prior-year figure (9 months 2025: EUR 2,594.1 million). The safety division recorded significant growth of 13.1 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 13.1 percent) to around EUR 1,243 million, thanks to overall very good demand (9 months 2025: EUR 1,098.6 million). In the medical division, order intake decreased by 3.5 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: -4.3 percent) to around EUR 1,431 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,495.5 million). The main reason for this was the major order from Mexico for hospital infrastructure systems in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted for this effect, order intake in medical would have increased slightly (net of currency effects) in the first nine months of 2026.

Net sales rose by 5.3 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 4.7 percent) to around EUR 2,454 million (9 months 2025: EUR 2,343.5 million). Both divisions contributed to this increase: The safety division recorded growth of 6.5 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 6.4 percent) to around EUR 1,087 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,021.2 million), while medical recorded an increase of 4.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 3.4 percent) to around EUR 1,367 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,322.3 million). The Group’s gross margin went up to around 46.8 percent (9 months 2025: 45.1 percent).

EBIT increased by almost half to around EUR 112 million (9 months 2025: EUR 77.1 million). The EBIT margin also improved significantly to around 4.6 percent (9 months 2025: 3.3 percent). EBIT included one-off effects of EUR 27.9 million from refunded customs duties. Of this amount, EUR 7.8 million was attributable to the second quarter and EUR 20.1 million to the third quarter. Part of these refunds – EUR 3.8 million in total – relates to customs payments from the current fiscal year and is therefore recognized with no impact on earnings.

Forecast for 2026

Dräger confirms its forecast for the current fiscal year and continues to expect an increase in net sales of 2.0 to 6.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 6.0 to 8.0 percent.

The quarterly statement will be published on October 29, 2026.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53–55

23558 Lübeck, Germany

www.draeger.com

Investor Relations:

Thomas Fischler

Tel. +49 451 882-2685

thomas.fischler@draeger.com

Corporate Communications:

Ulrike Abratis

Tel. +49 451 882-3202

ulrike.abratis@draeger.com

Disclaimer

This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.