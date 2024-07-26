EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Uwe Hack is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Uwe Hack is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Berlin, July 26, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE has elected Dr. Uwe Hack as its new Chairman at its constituent meeting following today's Annual General Meeting.



Dr. Hack succeeds Mr. Karsten Trippel, who was no longer available for a further term on the Supervisory Board.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations andCorporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de



