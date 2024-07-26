Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'240 1.1%  SPI 16'247 1.0%  Dow 40'620 1.7%  DAX 18'418 0.7%  Euro 1 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'862.5000 1.1%  Gold 2'384 0.8%  Bitcoin 59'516 2.8%  Dollar 1 0.2%  Öl 81.1400 -1.5% 
PSI Software Aktie [Valor: 10263289 / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9]
EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Uwe Hack is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

PSI Software
21.74 CHF -29.98%
EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Uwe Hack is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

26-Jul-2024 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Uwe Hack is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Berlin, July 26, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE has elected Dr. Uwe Hack as its new Chairman at its constituent meeting following today's Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Hack succeeds Mr. Karsten Trippel, who was no longer available for a further term on the Supervisory Board.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations andCorporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Tel. +49 30 2801-2727
Email: KPierschke@psi.de



End of Inside Information

26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1955431

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1955431  26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

