Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’297 1.0%  SPI 16’326 1.1%  Dow 40’415 0.3%  DAX 18’407 1.3%  Euro 0.9686 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’897 1.5%  Gold 2’398 0.0%  Bitcoin 60’360 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8895 -0.1%  Öl 82.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528CrowdStrike47976949Serve Robotics133517661
Top News
Analyst hebt Daumen für Ford - Warum die Aktie Potenzial haben könnte
Ausblick: Temenos veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Philip Morris veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Logitech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Porsche Aktie [Valor: 121873030 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.07.2024 00:28:59

EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft adjusts forecast for the financial year 2024

finanzen.net zero Porsche-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Porsche
70.95 CHF -2.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft adjusts forecast for the financial year 2024

23-Jul-2024 / 00:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

 

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft adjusts forecast for the financial year 2024

 

Stuttgart – Various suppliers of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft (“Porsche”) are currently affected by a significant supply shortage with regard to special aluminium alloys. The supply shortage is the result of the flooding of a production facility of an important European aluminium supplier who has informed its customers in writing of the occurrence of a force majeure event. Affected are body components made of aluminium, which are used in all vehicle series manufactured by Porsche.

 

Despite immediate countermeasures, it is becoming apparent that the impending supply shortage will lead to impairments in production. These are expected to last several weeks and may possibly lead to production shutdowns of one or more vehicle series. It is to be expected that the resulting delays in the production and delivery of vehicles will not be fully compensated for in the further course of the financial year.

 

Against this background, today the Executive Board decided to adjust the forecast for the financial year. For the financial year 2024, the following figures are now expected:

 

  • a return on sales between14% and 15% (previous forecast: between 15% and 17%),
  • sales revenues between € 39 and € 40 billion (previous forecast: € 40 to 42 billion),
  • an automotive net cash flow margin between 7% and 8.5% (previous forecast: between 8.5% and 10.5%),
  • an automotive EBITDA margin between 23% and 24% (previous forecast: between 24% and 26%) and
  • an automotive BEV share between 12% and 13% (previous forecast: between 13% and 15%).

 

As announced, the Half Year Financial Report 2024 will be published on 24 July 2024.

 

The definitions of these key figures can be found on page 184 et seq. of the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023. The Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is available at: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-figures/.

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1951509

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1951509  23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951509&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
10.07.24 Porsche Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.07.24 Porsche Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.07.24 Porsche Market-Perform Bernstein Research
10.07.24 Porsche Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.07.24 Porsche Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.07.24 Sind Investments in Öl weiterhin lukrativ?
22.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Heisse Mischung: Politik, Kryptos und Bilanzen
22.07.24 Marktüberblick: Sartorius-Aktie rutscht ab
22.07.24 Klima wird rauer
22.07.24 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’817.16 18.62 Y7SSMU
Short 13’048.75 13.81 0SSSMU
Short 13’554.88 8.78 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’296.74 22.07.2024 17:31:33
Long 11’743.71 18.62 Z9UBSU
Long 11’496.39 13.50 UBSGIU
Long 11’035.06 8.97 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reddit-Gerüchteküche brodelt - Launcht Tesla einen neuen Model Y?
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Nach Absturz der CrowdStrike-Aktie: Analysten sehen Kaufchance
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hedgefonds-Milliardär erwartet rückläufige Kurse
TUI-Aktie unter Druck: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
Kudelski-Aktie weit im Plus: Verkauf von Skidata an Assa Abloy
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt
Serve Robotics-Aktie explodiert: NVIDIA vermeldet weitere Beteiligung an Serve Robotics
NVIDIA und Co. im Fokus: Dieses Land lässt die USA bei generativer KI klar hinter sich
BYD erichtet Werk in der Türkei und reagiert damit auf EU-Strafzölle

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit