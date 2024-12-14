Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.12.2024 15:45:32

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE and Vonovia SE agree on conclusion of domination and profit and loss transfer agreement and on the exchange ratio for the compensation and the fixed annual payment

Deutsche Wohnen
21.26 CHF -54.38%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Agreement
Deutsche Wohnen SE and Vonovia SE agree on conclusion of domination and profit and loss transfer agreement and on the exchange ratio for the compensation and the fixed annual payment

14-Dec-2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE agree on conclusion of domination and profit and loss transfer agreement and on the exchange ratio for the compensation and the fixed annual payment between Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE

Berlin, 14 December 2024 - As announced on 18 September, 2024, Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) and Deutsche Wohnen SE (“Deutsche Wohnen”) intend to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Vonovia as the controlling entity and Deutsche Wohnen as the controlled entity.

After completion of the work of the jointly appointed valuation expert, and with the approvals of the respective supervisory boards, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen have agreed, subject to the audit opinion of the court-appointed contract auditor, to offer to the minority shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen in the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement to exchange their shares at an exchange ratio of 0.7947 Vonovia shares per Deutsche Wohnen share. In addition, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen have agreed, subject to the aforementioned outcome of the audit, that a fixed annual payment in the amount of EUR 1.22 gross (or EUR 1.03 net after deduction of current corporate income tax plus solidarity surcharge) per Deutsche Wohnen share for each full business year shall be paid.

In order to become effective, the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement requires the approval of the general shareholders' meetings of Deutsche Wohnen, scheduled for 23 January, 2025, and Vonovia, which will be convened for 24 January, 2025, respectively, as well as entry into the commercial register of Deutsche Wohnen. The convening notices for the two extraordinary shareholder meetings, containing further details on the planned domination and profit and loss transfer agreement, are to be published in the next few days.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com


End of Inside Information

14-Dec-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2051351

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2051351  14-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2051351&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

