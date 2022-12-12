SMI 11'006 -0.6%  SPI 14'033 -0.6%  Dow 33'658 0.5%  DAX 14'289 -0.6%  Euro 0.9861 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'916 -0.7%  Gold 1'786 -0.6%  Bitcoin 15'907 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9346 0.1%  Öl 78.2 1.7% 
Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie [Valor: 4651763 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76]
12.12.2022 16:29:19

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance

Deutsche Rohstoff
24.61 CHF -26.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance

12-Dec-2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance
 

  • Oil and gas production in Q4 higher than expected
  • Revenue and EBITDA 2022 around 7% above forecast of 14 October
  • Forecast 2023 and outlook 2024 unchanged
  • EBTIDA increases by a further ca. EUR 10 million


Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff Group recorded higher oil production in the current quarter than expected in October. The four US-subsidiaries produced an average of over 9,650 BOEPD (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to 30 September (9,339 BOEPD), this represents an increase in expected total production of about 110,000 BOE.

The increase in revenue is mainly due to higher production volumes from the existing wells in Colorado, as well as very high initial production from the wells in Utah, which started production in Q4. Some additional wells in Utah will start production in H1 2023. In Wyoming, the wells were also all able to produce at or above plan.

 
Forecast 2022 (increase)

  • Sales of EUR 163 to 168 million (previous forecast EUR 152 to 157 million)
  • EBITDA EUR 138 to 143 million (previously EUR 128 to 133 million)


Forecast 2023 (unchanged)
For 2023, the Company confirms the forecast as follows:

Base scenario

  • Group sales: EUR 140 to 160 million
  • EBITDA: EUR 110 to 125 million

Increased price scenario

  • Group sales: EUR 155 to 175 million
  • EBITDA: EUR 125 to 140 million

 

The assumptions for the basis of the forecast remain unchanged at a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12 EUR/USD, a Natural Gas price of USD 4, and a WTI price of USD 75 in the base scenario and USD 85 in the increased price scenario.

For 2024, the Executive Board continues to expect sales above EUR 120 million and EBITDA above EUR 100 million. This is based on only 4 additional net wells at Cub Creek until mid-2023, non-operated wells in Utah until mid-2023 and the already contractually secured Occidental joint venture.

For a definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG website at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm/.


Mannheim, 12 December 2022
 

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de

 

12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1510963

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1510963  12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1510963&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

