12.12.2022 16:29:19
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance
The increase in revenue is mainly due to higher production volumes from the existing wells in Colorado, as well as very high initial production from the wells in Utah, which started production in Q4. Some additional wells in Utah will start production in H1 2023. In Wyoming, the wells were also all able to produce at or above plan.
Base scenario
Increased price scenario
The assumptions for the basis of the forecast remain unchanged at a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12 EUR/USD, a Natural Gas price of USD 4, and a WTI price of USD 75 in the base scenario and USD 85 in the increased price scenario.
For 2024, the Executive Board continues to expect sales above EUR 120 million and EBITDA above EUR 100 million. This is based on only 4 additional net wells at Cub Creek until mid-2023, non-operated wells in Utah until mid-2023 and the already contractually secured Occidental joint venture.
For a definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG website at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm/.
Contact
