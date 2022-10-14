|
14.10.2022 12:58:36
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: EUR 20 million net income in the 3rd quarter
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: EUR 20 million net income in the third quarter
Mannheim. In the first 9 months of 2022, Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated sales of EUR 118.2 million (previous year: EUR 53.2 million), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 102.3 million (previous year: EUR 52.1 million) and consolidated net income of EUR 52.6 million (previous year: EUR 21.4 million). Other operating income in the third quarter amounted to EUR 5.6 million, of which around EUR 3.1 million came from currency gains. In the third quarter, production amounted to around 9,340 BOEPD.
Forecast 2022
Due to continued high commodity prices and the favorable EUR/USD exchange rate, as well as very stable production from existing wells in Colorado and Wyoming, the company is increasing its 2022 forecast based on the 9-month numbers as follows:
This forecast is based on an oil price of 85 USD/barrel, a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.00 and a gas price of 6.00 USD in Q4 2022.
Despite the increased forecast and stable production from existing wells, the company expects production to be at the lower end of the forecast range of 9,300 to 10,000 BOEPD (barrels of oil equivalent per day). The start of production from some wells in Utah is expected to be delayed until the first quarter of 2023. In addition, gas production from the Knight pad is increasing slightly later than expected, not least due to slightly higher than expected oil production. This results in higher revenues despite a lower than expected BOE volume.
Forecast 2023
Due to the recently announced cooperation with Occidental, the start of production of the wells in Utah and generally positive production development in Colorado and Wyoming, Deutsche Rohstoff AG adjusts its forecast for revenues and EBITDA in 2023 as follows:
Base scenario
Increased price scenario
The assumptions for the basis of the forecast remain unchanged at a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12 EUR/USD, a Natural Gas price of USD 4, and a WTI price of USD 75 in the base scenario and USD 85 in the increased price scenario.
For the year 2024, the Management Board already expects revenues above EUR 120 million and EBITDA above EUR 100 million. This is based on only 4 additional net wells at Cub Creek until mid-2023, non-operated wells in Utah until mid-2023 and the already entered Occidental joint development.
For a definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG homepage at https://rohstoff.de/en/guidance/.
The detailed quarterly report will be published on Deutsche Rohstoffs website by the end of October.
Mannheim, 14 October 2022
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
14-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|Fax:
|0621 490 817 22
|E-mail:
|gutschlag@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
|WKN:
|A0XYG7, A1R07G
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1464199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1464199 14-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|
12:58
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 20 Mio. EUR Konzernergebnis im 3. Quartal (EQS Group)
|
12:58
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: EUR 20 million net income in the 3rd quarter (EQS Group)
|
10.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further joint development with Occidental (EQS Group)
|
10.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Weiteres Bohrprogramm mit Occidental (EQS Group)
|
05.10.22
|EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Einziehung von 127.810 eigenen Aktien und entsprechende Kapitalherabsetzung (EQS Group)
|
05.10.22
|EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Redemption of 127,810 repurchased shares and respective capital decrease (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Update der Öl- und Gasaktivitäten (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Update on oil and gas activities (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Im Rahmen des FuW Forum: Wachstum für KMU hat Matthias Müller (Head of Markets & Sales der BX Swiss) Einblick in den Ablauf und die Organisation eines Börsengangs gewährt.
Weshalb gehen Firmen an die Börse? Was braucht es für einen erfolgreichen Börsengang? Wie viel Zeit, Kosten und personelle Ressourcen muss man einplanen? Und was gilt es zu beachten? – Alle diese Fragen beantworte Matthias Müller.
AUSBLICK: In einer der nächsten Folgen auf BX Swiss TV veröffentlichen wir die anschliessende Diskussionsrunde mit Fabio Andreotti und Dani Stüssi von der RealUnit Schweiz AG sowie Terence Kast von Procimmo SA über das Thema: «Keine Angst vor dem Börsengang».
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Rally an den US-Börsen: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Kursaufschläge -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Freitagshandel mit deutlichem Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag deutlicher nach oben. Auch in Frankfurt stehen die Börsenampeln auf grün. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}