pbb Aktie
13.06.2023 09:47:34

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer partial repurchase of four benchmark bonds

pbb
6.51 CHF -5.31%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer partial repurchase of four benchmark bonds

13-Jun-2023 / 09:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has decided today to offer to partially repurchase against cash in a public tender three senior preferred bonds with the international securities identification numbers (ISIN) DE000A2NBKK3, DE000A3T0X97 and DE000A3T0X22 as well as one public sector Pfandbrief with the ISIN DE000A1R06C5. The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. More details on the respective buyback price, the respective maximum buyback volume, the timing of the offer as well as further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum which can be obtained from Kroll Issuer Services Limited (www.kroll.com) as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 13 June 2023.

Contact:
Götz Michl
Head of Funding and Debt IR
+49 6196 9990-2931
goetz.michl@pfandbriefbank.com


End of Inside Information

13-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1655245

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1655245  13-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655245&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

