|
13.06.2023 09:47:34
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer partial repurchase of four benchmark bonds
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has decided today to offer to partially repurchase against cash in a public tender three senior preferred bonds with the international securities identification numbers (ISIN) DE000A2NBKK3, DE000A3T0X97 and DE000A3T0X22 as well as one public sector Pfandbrief with the ISIN DE000A1R06C5. The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. More details on the respective buyback price, the respective maximum buyback volume, the timing of the offer as well as further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum which can be obtained from Kroll Issuer Services Limited (www.kroll.com) as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 13 June 2023.
Contact:
Götz Michl
Head of Funding and Debt IR
+49 6196 9990-2931
goetz.michl@pfandbriefbank.com
End of Inside Information
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
13-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1655245
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1655245 13-Jun-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)
Analysen zu pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)
What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?
Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: SMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel höher. Die Märkte in Fernost können am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street ging optimistisch in die Notenbankwoche.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}