EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer partial repurchase of four benchmark bonds

goetz.michl@pfandbriefbank.com Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has decided today to offer to partially repurchase against cash in a public tender three senior preferred bonds with the international securities identification numbers (ISIN) DE000A2NBKK3, DE000A3T0X97 and DE000A3T0X22 as well as one public sector Pfandbrief with the ISIN DE000A1R06C5. The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. More details on the respective buyback price, the respective maximum buyback volume, the timing of the offer as well as further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum which can be obtained from Kroll Issuer Services Limited ( www.kroll.com ) as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 13 June 2023.Contact:Götz MichlHead of Funding and Debt IR+49 6196 9990-2931goetz.michl@pfandbriefbank.com



