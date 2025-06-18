|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
18.06.2025 08:00:44
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG plans to withdraw from the US
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG („pbb“) decided to completely discontinue pbb’s US business and to sell, securitise or respectively run-down the US portfolio, which amounted to approximately EUR 4.1 billion with risk-weighted assets (RWA) of EUR 2.6 billion and an weighted average remaining legal maturity of approximately 2.5 years as of 31 March 2025, in a value preserving manner. The freed-up capital shall be used to accelerate the bank’s transformation.
In this context, extraordinary expenses are expected, which could lead to an annual loss in 2025. Against this background, pbb withdraws its guidance for the current financial year as a precautionary measure. pbb will publish a new guidance for 2025 in due course but reconfirms a CET1 ratio of at least 14 percent shall be maintained at all times. Furthermore, pbb sticks to its medium-term targets for 2027.
Grit Beecken
Head of Communications, Investor Relations and Marketing
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
Email: grit.beecken@pfandbriefbank.com
End of Inside Information
18-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2156792
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2156792 18-Jun-2025 CET/CEST
