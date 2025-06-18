EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG plans to withdraw from the US

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG plans to withdraw from the US



Email: grit.beecken@pfandbriefbank.com The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG („pbb“) decided to completely discontinue pbb’s US business and to sell, securitise or respectively run-down the US portfolio, which amounted to approximately EUR 4.1 billion with risk-weighted assets (RWA) of EUR 2.6 billion and an weighted average remaining legal maturity of approximately 2.5 years as of 31 March 2025, in a value preserving manner. The freed-up capital shall be used to accelerate the bank’s transformation.In this context, extraordinary expenses are expected, which could lead to an annual loss in 2025. Against this background, pbb withdraws its guidance for the current financial year as a precautionary measure. pbb will publish a new guidance for 2025 in due course but reconfirms a CET1 ratio of at least 14 percent shall be maintained at all times. Furthermore, pbb sticks to its medium-term targets for 2027.Grit BeeckenHead of Communications, Investor Relations and MarketingPhone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 787Email: grit.beecken@pfandbriefbank.com



