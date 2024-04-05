|
05.04.2024 19:15:14
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Issue of a subordinated secured convertible bond in the amount of EUR 10 million under exclusion of subscription rights
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond
Publication of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.
Potsdam, Germany, 5 April 2024 – The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("Company") (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) today resolved, with the approval of the Company's supervisory board, to issue a subordinated secured convertible bond in the aggregate principal amount of EUR 10 million, making partial use of the authorization granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 March 2021. The subscription rights of the Company's existing shareholders were excluded. Two institutional investors were admitted to subscribe and underwrite the partial bonds of the convertible bond ("partial bonds").
The partial bonds with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00 each are issued at 98.5% of the nominal amount, i.e. EUR 985.00, and bear interest at a rate of 12% p.a., payable quarterly. They are due for repayment at 100% of the nominal amount on 5 October 2025, unless they are converted or repaid before.
The initial conversion price amounts to EUR 2.85 per Bond.
Admission or inclusion of the partial bonds to trading on a stock exchange is not envisaged.
The Company intends to use the net issue proceeds for the Company's general corporate financing.
Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
IMPORTANT NOTICES
This publication may not be released, announced, published, distributed, disseminated or forwarded in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the release, announcement, publication, distribution, dissemination or forwarding would be unlawful. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. There will be no public offer of securities of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. The securities of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
End of Inside Information
05-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076599
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1874525
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1874525 05-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
