Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie [Valor: 30710547 / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3]
27.03.2024 21:30:45

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG in advanced negotiations on the extension of the corporate bonds maturing in the short term

Deutsche Konsum REIT
2.88 CHF 0.84%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG in advanced negotiations on the extension of the corporate bonds maturing in the short term

27-March-2024 / 21:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Potsdam, 27 March 2024 – The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) is in advanced negotiations with the bondholders regarding the extension of the respective maturities of (i) the unsecured DKR bond maturing on 5 April 2024 with an outstanding aggregate nominal value of EUR 70 million (ISIN DE000A2TR5A0; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 1"), and (ii) the maturity of 31 May 2024, secured by DKR with an outstanding total nominal value of EUR 35.9 million (ISIN DE000A2G8WQ9; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 2").

The Management Board currently assumes that the final agreements with the bondholders of Bond 1 and Bond 2 to extend the respective maturities are expected to be made by the end of April 2024. At present, this is still associated with uncertainties. In addition, the approval of the Supervisory Board must be obtained.

For this reason, the maturity date of Bond 1 of 5 April 2024 was initially postponed by one month to 3 May 2024 with the consent of the bondholders.

 

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 520
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de


End of Inside Information

27-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1869253

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1869253  27-March-2024 CET/CEST

