Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie [Valor: 30710547 / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3]
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG concludes repayment and collateral agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA on outstanding loan receivable

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG concludes repayment and collateral agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA on outstanding loan receivable

09-Dec-2023 / 14:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Potsdam, 09 December 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today concluded an agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA ("OboCap") with notarisation, which regulates the repayment of the loan receivable in the current amount of around EUR 63 million.

In this agreement, DKR grants OboCap a deferral of the loan receivable until June 30, 2025 at the latest. The loan is to be repaid promptly, but no later than this date. Until the claim is settled, DKR will receive interest on the outstanding claim in the amount of the statutory default interest.

As part of the agreement, DKR was granted collateral for the loan claim.

 

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12 b
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de


End of Inside Information

09-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1793463

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1793463  09-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793463&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

