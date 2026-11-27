EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Merger

Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse Group Receives Unconditional Clearance of Allfunds Acquisition from European Commission



27-Nov-2026 / 12:44 CET/CEST

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Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse Group Receives Unconditional Clearance of Allfunds Acquisition from European Commission



Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse Group") today received merger control clearance from the European Commission for the proposed acquisition by Deutsche Börse Group of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Allfunds Group plc ("Allfunds") (the "Acquisition"). The European Commission cleared the Acquisition unconditionally upon completion of the initial review phase (Phase I).



With the clearance by the European Commission, a further condition to completion of the Acquisition has been satisfied. The completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the receipt of further clearances from supervisory authorities as well as the sanction of the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 by the competent English court.



Completion of the Acquisition is now expected in the first quarter of 2027.



Contact:

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 211 1 32 17



E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com



End of Inside Information

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