07.02.2023 20:12:15

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Stake in BTV Multimedia sold unexpected contribution to DBAGs first quarter 2022/2023 net income of 5 million euros

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%


EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Stake in BTV Multimedia sold unexpected contribution to DBAGs first quarter 2022/2023 net income of 5 million euros

07-Feb-2023 / 20:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Stake in BTV Multimedia sold unexpected contribution to DBAGs first quarter 2022/2023 net income of 5 million euros
 

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG; ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) envisages an additional, unexpected contribution to net income of approximately 5 million euros in the first quarter of 2022/2023 (1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022), resulting from DBAG ECF IIIs sale of its investment in BTV Multimedia GmbH (BTV), as agreed today. In the course of the transaction DBAG also sold its stake in BTV. The proceeds DBAG will generate from the disposal markedly exceed the fair value of DBAGs interest in BTV as reported in DBAGs most recent consolidated financial statements (as at 30 September 2022). Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by various authorities.

During the course of the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December 2022, based on preliminary figures, DBAG most recently anticipated gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal of between 30 and 40 million euros for the first quarter of 2022/2023. This figure is a key driver of net income. Based on new calculations, DBAG now expects gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of 2022/2023 of approximately 43 million euros. Net income for the first quarter of 2022/2023 is anticipated at around 42 million euros (previous year: -8.2 million euros). Net asset value (defined as total assets less total liabilities) as at 31 December 2022 is now expected to amount to approximately 621 million euros (31 December 2021: 690.2 million euros).

DBAG ist currently preparing its quarterly statement as at 31 December 2022, which it will be published on 9 February 2023.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 7 February 2023

 

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations


Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Managing Director
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +49 69 95787-365
Mobile +49 151 26663172
Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de

07-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1554179

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1554179  07-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

