EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Board of Management updates dividend policy and proposes dividend of 1.00 euros per share

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Board of Management updates dividend policy and proposes dividend of 1.00 euros per share



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) today decided to update its dividend policy. DBAG’s dividend policy now aims to ensure that shareholders participate in the financial surpluses of a financial year in the form of stable dividends of at least EUR 1.00 per dividend-entitled share. In addition, the Company plans to consider share repurchases on a more regular basis, as a flexible option enabling shareholders to achieve additional participation in the Company's positive development. This is intended to reflect the long-term orientation of DBAG's business model in its dividend policy.

Implementing this policy, DBAG’s Board of Management today resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board – based on the preliminary, as yet unaudited financial statements for the 2022/2023 financial year – to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euros per dividend-entitled share (2021/2022 financial year: 0.80 euros). The dividend amount now to be proposed is below the market expectations for 2022/2023 dividends of 1.26 euros per share.

The proposal for appropriation of profits is planned to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting, for the passing of a resolution on the appropriation of net retained profit, once DBAG’s audited financial statements have been confirmed. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board in its meeting to discuss the financial statements on 29 November 2023, and shareholder approval at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting on 22 February 2024, the dividend of 1.00 euros per share now proposed translates into a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent, based on the average Xetra share price during the financial year 2022/2023.

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, DBAG achieved net income of around 106 million euros for the 2022/2023 financial year and net asset value of around 669 million euros as at the 30 September 2023 reporting date. These figures are in line with the Company’s forecast which was last updated on 17 July 2023.

The Company intends to publish the full, audited financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2022/2023 on 30 November 2023.

