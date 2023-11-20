Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 21694560 / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7]
20.11.2023 20:35:33

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Board of Management updates dividend policy and proposes dividend of 1.00 euros per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Preliminary Results
20-Nov-2023 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Board of Management updates dividend policy and proposes dividend of 1.00 euros per share

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) today decided to update its dividend policy. DBAG’s dividend policy now aims to ensure that shareholders participate in the financial surpluses of a financial year in the form of stable dividends of at least EUR 1.00 per dividend-entitled share. In addition, the Company plans to consider share repurchases on a more regular basis, as a flexible option enabling shareholders to achieve additional participation in the Company's positive development. This is intended to reflect the long-term orientation of DBAG's business model in its dividend policy.

Implementing this policy, DBAG’s Board of Management today resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board – based on the preliminary, as yet unaudited financial statements for the 2022/2023 financial year – to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euros per dividend-entitled share (2021/2022 financial year: 0.80 euros). The dividend amount now to be proposed is below the market expectations for 2022/2023 dividends of 1.26 euros per share. 

The proposal for appropriation of profits is planned to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting, for the passing of a resolution on the appropriation of net retained profit, once DBAG’s audited financial statements have been confirmed. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board in its meeting to discuss the financial statements on 29 November 2023, and shareholder approval at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting on 22 February 2024, the dividend of 1.00 euros per share now proposed translates into a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent, based on the average Xetra share price during the financial year 2022/2023.

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, DBAG achieved net income of around 106 million euros for the 2022/2023 financial year and net asset value of around 669 million euros as at the 30 September 2023 reporting date. These figures are in line with the Company’s forecast which was last updated on 17 July 2023.

The Company intends to publish the full, audited financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2022/2023 on 30 November 2023.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 20 November 2023

 

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Managing Director
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
E-Mail: Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365


End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1777719

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1777719  20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1777719&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

