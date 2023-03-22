EQS-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: 2022 dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Grünwald, 22 March 2023 At its meeting today, the Board of Management of Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) resolved to propose to the Company's Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held on 14 June 2023, the distribution of a dividend for the 2022 financial year amounting to EUR 1.05 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights (previous year: EUR 2.17 per share).

The proposed dividend corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 56.5 million (previous year: EUR 116.8 million). This represents a distribution ratio of 42% of the expected consolidated profit or loss of EUR 134.2 million. The distribution ratio in financial year 2021 was 56%. The Board of Management's goal in reducing the distribution ratio as compared to the previous financial year is to ensure that financial liabilities can be repaid quickly.

The proposal for the appropriation of net retained earnings is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, which will resolve on the matter at its meeting to discuss the annual financial statements on 27 March 2023.

Note: Consolidated profit or loss is an alternative performance measure that is not defined in international accounting standards. Dermapharm Holding SE defines consolidated profit or loss as follows: consolidated net profit or loss for the year/period (after financing interest and taxes) excluding non-controlling interests. It represents the amount remaining after deducting all operating expenses, interest and taxes from the Company's total revenue. It is a key indicator of how successfully the Company has performed in a given period.

