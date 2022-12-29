|
29.12.2022 22:45:17
EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million
Langen, 29 December 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) sells the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig, held by its majority subsidiary, to a German institutional investor for around EUR 121 million. The LogPark has a lettable area of around 159,000 m². The sale takes place after successful repositioning of the property by DEMIRE.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
29-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im „the eleven
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1523107
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1523107 29-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Werbung