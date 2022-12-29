SMI 10'857 0.4%  SPI 13'891 0.5%  Dow 33'221 1.1%  DAX 14'072 1.1%  Euro 0.9847 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'850 1.1%  Gold 1'810 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'357 0.0%  Dollar 0.9235 -0.6%  Öl 82.3 -1.0% 
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 10154067 / ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0]
EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
2.15 CHF 0.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

29-Dec-2022 / 22:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

Langen, 29 December 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) sells the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig, held by its majority subsidiary, to a German institutional investor for around EUR 121 million. The LogPark has a lettable area of around 159,000 m². The sale takes place after successful repositioning of the property by DEMIRE.


Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag

29-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im &#8222;the eleven
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1523107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1523107  29-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

