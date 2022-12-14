|
EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Langen, 14 December 2022 The Chairman of the Management Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (DEMIRE), Mr Ingo Hartlief, informed the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE today that he resigns from his position as a member of the Management Board with effect from 31 December 2022 to pursue new professional opportunities. Also today, the Supervisory Board agreed to a termination of Mr Hartliefs service contract by mutual consent. Mr Hartlief will continue to be available to DEMIRE in an advisory capacity.
The Supervisory Board also appointed Prof. Dr. Alexander Goepfert today as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 January 2023, and at the same time as Chairman of the Management Board. Prof. Dr. Goepfert then informed the Supervisory Board today that he resigns from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 December 2022 and is going to leave the Supervisory Board at the same time. In his new role as Chairman of the Management Board, Prof. Dr. Goepfert will take over in particular the responsibility for the departments Strategy, Portfolio Management, Legal, Human Resources and jointly together with CFO Tim Brückner Investor Relations.
In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr Ralf Bongers today a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 April 2023. Including Tim Brückner, CFO, the Management Board thus will consist of three members as of 1 April 2023. As a member of the Management Board, Mr Bongers will be in particular responsible for the departments Transactions and Asset Management.
Until Mr Bongers joins the Management Board, Prof. Dr. Goepfert will assume responsibility for the aforementioned departments on an interim basis.
The vacancy in the Supervisory Board resulting from the change of Prof. Dr. Goepfert as of 1 January 2023 shall be filled by a judicial replacement appointment of Mr Markus Hofmann. In the event of his appointment, Mr Hofmann is intended to be elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
