26.03.2024 23:51:42
EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE confirms negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
DEMIRE confirms negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond
Langen, 26 March 2024. Based on market rumors DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("Company") confirms that it has entered into negotiations with a group of bondholders ("Ad hoc Group") of its unsecured corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1) with a maturity date of 15 October 2024 and a nominal amount currently still outstanding of EUR 499 million ("Bond") on an agreement to extend and restructure the Bond on adjusted terms reasonable for the current market environment ("Lock-up Agreement"). The bondholders of the Ad hoc Group together currently hold well over 50% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond.
The Lock-up Agreement would include, among other things, the approval of the bondholders of the Ad hoc Group in a vote without meeting, in which an extension of the term until 31 December 2027, an increase in the interest rate and various compensation payments for the bondholders are to be resolved. In addition, the Company is to undertake to make mandatory prepayments of the Bond from the Company's planned net sales proceeds and to waive dividend payments or other distributions to its shareholders during the extended term of the Bond. The Bond is also to be additionally secured in favour of the bondholders. Whether the Lock-up Agreement will be concluded and the exact terms of the Lock-up Agreement are currently still open, as the negotiations between the Company and the Ad hoc Group have not yet been finalised.
One member of the Ad hoc Group intends to dispose a position in the amount of c. 20% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond. The Company is considering submitting a bid to acquire the corresponding position.
The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the further progress in accordance with the legal requirements.
Contact:
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
End of Inside Information
26-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1868045
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1868045 26-March-2024 CET/CEST
