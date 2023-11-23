EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to lower than expected property sales

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to lower than expected property sales



23-Nov-2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc notification

Langen, 23 November 2023. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("DEMIRE" or the "Company") expects a lower number of property sales for the 2023 financial year than planned at the beginning of the year. This will result in a larger portfolio base and, as a result, higher rental income and, consequently, higher funds from operations (FFO I after taxes, before minorities) than guided.

Against this backdrop, the Company's Executive Board decided today to adjust the guidance for the 2023 financial year. The Management Board now expects rental income of EUR 78.0 million to EUR 80.0 million for 2023 (previously EUR 74.5 million to EUR 76.5 million) and funds from operations I (FFO I after taxes, before minority interests) of EUR 35.0 million to EUR 37.0 million (previously EUR 33.0 million to EUR 35.0 million).

The Company is continuing to work on the realisation of ongoing property sales.

