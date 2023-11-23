Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 10154067 / ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0]
23.11.2023 16:58:48

EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to lower than expected property sales

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
1.03 CHF -8.44%
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to lower than expected property sales

23-Nov-2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)

DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to lower than expected property sales

Langen, 23 November 2023. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("DEMIRE" or the "Company") expects a lower number of property sales for the 2023 financial year than planned at the beginning of the year. This will result in a larger portfolio base and, as a result, higher rental income and, consequently, higher funds from operations (FFO I after taxes, before minorities) than guided.

Against this backdrop, the Company's Executive Board decided today to adjust the guidance for the 2023 financial year. The Management Board now expects rental income of EUR 78.0 million to EUR 80.0 million for 2023 (previously EUR 74.5 million to EUR 76.5 million) and funds from operations I (FFO I after taxes, before minority interests) of EUR 35.0 million to EUR 37.0 million (previously EUR 33.0 million to EUR 35.0 million).

The Company is continuing to work on the realisation of ongoing property sales.


Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Phone: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag


End of Inside Information

23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1780769

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1780769  23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780769&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

