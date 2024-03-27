EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Postponement of Annual Report 2023 and Annual General Meeting 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Hanover, March 27, 2024 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX) hereby announces that the Annual Report 2023 will not be published as planned on March 27, 2024. The Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 14, 2024 in Hanover must therefore also be postponed.

The Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023 appointed BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Landschaftstraße 2, 30159 Hanover, as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the first time. There have been delays in the preparation and audit of the financial statements as at December 31, 2023. Audit procedures are still outstanding.

It has become apparent that the originally assumed time frame for the preparation and audit of the financial statements was estimated too optimistically by Delticom and BDO. However, Delticom AG currently assumes that the audit certificate will be issued by BDO by the end of April 2024. The Annual General Meeting is then expected to take place in June 2024.

<End of ad hoc disclosure>

