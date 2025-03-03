EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG carries out a further share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

03-March-2025 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Delticom AG carries out a further share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares

Hanover, March 03, 2025 – The Management Board of Delticom AG (“Company”) has decided to implement a further share buyback program, utilizing the authorization granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020.

Accordingly, the company will acquire up to 100,000 of its own shares via the stock exchange at a total purchase price (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) of up to EUR 300,000.00 and a maximum of EUR 3.00 per share in the period from March 4, 2025 to July 5, 2025 at the latest. The share buyback program will be managed by a credit institution that has already managed previous share buyback programs of the company and that makes its decisions regarding the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by the company. The treasury shares to be acquired as a result of the share buyback program are to be used as acquisition currency for the acquisition of companies. The company reserves the right to terminate or suspend the share buyback program at any time.



<End of ad hoc disclosure>

About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and over 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 339 online shops and online distribution platforms in 68 countries, serving more than 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2023, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 476 million euros. At the end of the third quarter 2024, the company employed 169 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1

31319 Sehnde

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com