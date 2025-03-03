Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’164 1.2%  SPI 17’361 1.2%  Dow 43’850 0.0%  DAX 23’156 2.7%  Euro 0.9419 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’549 1.6%  Gold 2’885 0.9%  Bitcoin 81’246 -4.4%  Dollar 0.8981 -0.5%  Öl 72.5 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie profitiert: Deutsche Telekom präsentiert Smartphone ohne sichtbare Apps
Ehemaliger Tesla-Fan wird zum Bären: Stürzt die Tesla-Aktie 2025 noch weiter ab?
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt: Lufthansa fliegt Iran wieder an
DHL-Aktie fester: Deutsche Post liefert nach Streiks unerledigte Sendungen aus
Beiersdorf-Aktie höher: Migros reicht wohl Wettbewerbsanzeige gegen Beiersdorf bei der Weko ein
Suche...
Delticom Aktie [Valor: 2754216 / ISIN: DE0005146807]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.03.2025 16:40:29

EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG carries out a further share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares

Delticom
2.00 CHF -19.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Delticom AG carries out a further share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares

03-March-2025 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Delticom AG carries out a further share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares

Hanover, March 03, 2025 – The Management Board of Delticom AG (“Company”) has decided to implement a further share buyback program, utilizing the authorization granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020.

Accordingly, the company will acquire up to 100,000 of its own shares via the stock exchange at a total purchase price (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) of up to EUR 300,000.00 and a maximum of EUR 3.00 per share in the period from March 4, 2025 to July 5, 2025 at the latest. The share buyback program will be managed by a credit institution that has already managed previous share buyback programs of the company and that makes its decisions regarding the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by the company. The treasury shares to be acquired as a result of the share buyback program are to be used as acquisition currency for the acquisition of companies. The company reserves the right to terminate or suspend the share buyback program at any time.

Important note

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

<End of ad hoc disclosure>
About Delticom: 

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and over 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 339 online shops and online distribution platforms in 68 countries, serving more than 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2023, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 476 million euros. At the end of the third quarter 2024, the company employed 169 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com
Contact:

Delticom AG
Investor Relations
Melanie Becker
Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
31319 Sehnde
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903
Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138
Email: melanie.becker@delti.com



End of Inside Information

03-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
31319 Sehnde
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8000
Fax: +49 (0)511 8798 9138
E-mail: info@delti.com
Internet: www.delti.com
ISIN: DE0005146807
WKN: 514680
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2094361

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2094361  03-March-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094361&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Delticom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten