Delivery Hero Aktie [Valor: 37200572 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43]
07.07.2024 19:04:40

EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero may face significant fine due to antitrust violations and intends to increase corresponding provision

Delivery Hero
20.35 CHF -1.06%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Miscellaneous
Delivery Hero may face significant fine due to antitrust violations and intends to increase corresponding provision

07-Jul-2024 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 7 July 2024 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) may ultimately face a fine that may exceed EUR 400 million for alleged anti-competitive agreement to share national markets, exchanges of commercially sensitive information and no-poach agreements. Therefore, the Management Board decided today that the Company intends to significantly increase a corresponding provision already built (as indicated in Delivery Hero’s 2023 annual report) in the amount of EUR 186 million following unannounced inspections carried out by the European Commission in July 2022 and November 2023. The intent to increase the provision is based on recent informal engagement with the European Commission and subsequent detailed analysis. Delivery Hero intends to fully cooperate with the European Commission as it did during the unannounced inspections in July 2022 and November 2023.

 

Investor Relations Enquiries

Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com		 Media Enquiries

Corporate Communications
 
 
press@deliveryhero.com

 

Important notice

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.



End of Inside Information

07-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1940855

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1940855  07-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940855&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

