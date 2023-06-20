|
20.06.2023 22:56:22
EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Personnel
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights
Blomberg, 20 June 2023. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, today announced that the Management Board and Supervisory Board have resolved a capital increase from authorised capital involving the issue of up to 2,048,475 new shares with subscription rights granted, corresponding to a total issue volume of up to EUR 8,000,000.00. The majority shareholder MBB SE is refraining from exercising its subscription rights in order to facilitate a private-placement with institutional investors. The subscription price will be EUR 3.90 per new share.
The existing shareholders are entitled to subscribe for shares in line with their subscription rights (including right for oversubscription). The rights offering is expected to begin on 27 June 2023 and run until 11 July 2023. It is subject to the approval of the necessary securities information sheet by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Remaining shares will be offered as part of a private placement with institutional investors.
The Delignit Group is seeing a high level of demand for sustainable system solutions and has identified additional market opportunities above and beyond this. The members of the Management Board, whose contracts were recently extended until 30 September 2028, therefore intend to intensify the Groups investment activity over the coming years. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to expand and automate production capacities. The transaction is accompanied by Pareto Securities AS.
