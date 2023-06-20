EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'216 -0.8%  SPI 14'765 -0.8%  Dow 34'054 -0.7%  DAX 16'111 -0.6%  Euro 0.9805 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'343 -0.4%  Gold 1'936 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'331 5.6%  Dollar 0.8976 0.2%  Öl 75.5 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Relative Strength Index - wie der RSI funktioniert und wie Anleger ihn nutzen!
Alibaba-Aktie in Rot: Alibaba löst nach acht Jahren überraschend Chef Daniel Zhang ab
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Delignit Aktie [Valor: 3393566 / ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.06.2023 22:56:22

EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights

Delignit
6.91 CHF 0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Personnel
Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights

20-Jun-2023 / 22:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights

Blomberg, 20 June 2023. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, today announced that the Management Board and Supervisory Board have resolved a capital increase from authorised capital involving the issue of up to 2,048,475 new shares with subscription rights granted, corresponding to a total issue volume of up to EUR 8,000,000.00. The majority shareholder MBB SE is refraining from exercising its subscription rights in order to facilitate a private-placement with institutional investors. The subscription price will be EUR 3.90 per new share.

The existing shareholders are entitled to subscribe for shares in line with their subscription rights (including right for oversubscription). The rights offering is expected to begin on 27 June 2023 and run until 11 July 2023. It is subject to the approval of the necessary securities information sheet by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Remaining shares will be offered as part of a private placement with institutional investors.

The Delignit Group is seeing a high level of demand for sustainable system solutions and has identified additional market opportunities above and beyond this. The members of the Management Board, whose contracts were recently extended until 30 September 2028, therefore intend to intensify the Groups investment activity over the coming years. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to expand and automate production capacities. The transaction is accompanied by Pareto Securities AS.

Disclaimer:
This publication is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, to or in the United States (including its territories and possessions, the individual states and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. This publication does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares listed here have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the Securities Act) and there are no plans to register them. The shares may be sold or offered for sale in the United States only on the basis of an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no public offering of Delignit AG shares in the United States. The securities prospectus in accordance with section 4 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (WpPG) is published in the Investor Relations section of the companys website at www.delignit.com.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact:
Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Tel. +49 5235 966-156
Fax +49 5235 966-351
E-mail: ir@delignit.com



End of Inside Information

20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5235 / 966-0
Fax: +49 (0)5235 / 966-105
E-mail: info@delignit.de
Internet: http://www.delignit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0
WKN: A0MZ4B
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1661373

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1661373  20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Delignit AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:56 DAX Ausblick: Rutsch auf 16.000 Punkte droht – Jerome Powell im Blick
10:38 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
10:35 SG-Marktüberblick: 20.06.2023
10:03 Renditemöglichkeiten bei konsolidierenden Märkten?
09:54 SMI startet mit Verlusten in die neue Woche
08:00 GM und Ford beginnen Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla
06:00 Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'729.97 18.78 GXSSMU
Short 11'945.82 13.74 NMSSMU
Short 12'380.84 8.94 0PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'215.91 20.06.2023 17:30:52
Long 10'813.28 19.60 XRSSMU
Long 10'531.26 13.33 VWSSMU
Long 10'101.72 8.87 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie profitiert: UBS-Chef Ermotti blickt nach CS-Übernahme zuversichtlich in die Zukunft
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Bei Holcim tritt Martin Ebner als Aktionär in Erscheinung
Santhera-Aktie leichter: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone ermöglicht finanziellen Befreiungsschlag
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Verschnaufpause an den Parketts: SMI gibt zum Wochenstart schlussendlich nach -- Gewinnmitnahmen drücken letztendlich DAX -- Wall Street im Feiertag -- In Asien dominieren die Verkäufer
Oerlikon-Aktie wird abverkauft: Oerlikon liefert Teile für Trägerrakete Ariane 6
Pflichtangebot für Swiss Steel umgangen: Haefner verkauft Anteil von gut 8 Prozent an Peter Spuhler - Swiss Steel-Aktie höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit