DCI Database for Commerce and Industry Aktie [Valor: 24886533 / ISIN: DE000A11QU11]
01.07.2024 10:34:51

EQS-Adhoc: DCI AG resolves Capital Increase

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry
3.84 EUR 5.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
DCI AG resolves Capital Increase

01-Jul-2024 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Announcement

 

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG Resolves Capital Increase
 

Munich, July 1, 2024 - The Executive Board of DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG resolved on July 1, 2024, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital from EUR 1,330,149 by EUR 133,014 to EUR 1,463,163. This capital increase will be carried out through cash contributions and with the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were issued at a price closely aligned with the current stock market price and were fully placed. The proceeds from the capital increase will be used primarily for the further development of plugilo.

 

New Investor: Michael Urban

 

As part of the capital increase, DCI AG has secured Michael Urban as a key investor and new shareholder. Urban brings extensive experience and global contacts to DCI AG. He will not only act as an investor, but will also actively promote the further development of plugilo to ensure its global success. He will play a significant role in establishing plugilo Inc. in the USA. The plan is to expand the functions of plugilo for both B2C (Business to Consumer) and B2B (Business to Business) markets and to scale globally. Further investment rounds in plugilo Inc. are planned.

 

Michael Urban was the CEO of Actebis, today ALSO, and over the years, he elevated both Tech Data and SYNNEX to the next level and led the merger of both companies. Urban played a key role in the merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data, creating one of the world's largest IT distributor with annual revenues of $57 billion and 23,000 employees in 2023(1). Urban was responsible for global activities and successfully managed the merger of TD SYNNEX in the Americas, overseeing 12,000 employees over the past three years. Michael Urban has been a significant footprint in the global IT market for over 30 years. He brings his global C-level contacts to DCI and will be actively involved in sales and marketing as well as in establishing plugilo Inc. in the USA and globally, driving plugilo to global success.

 

Commitment of CEO and Major Shareholder Michael Mohr

 

The founder, major shareholder, and CEO of DCI AG for the past 25 years, Michael Mohr, is participating in the capital increase alongside Michael Urban, underscoring his strong commitment to the expansion of plugilo.

 

 

 

Contact:
Michael Mohr
Vorstand CEO
DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG
Enzianstr. 2, 82319 Starnberg, Germany
Email: finanzen@dci.de

 

The share is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange.

WKN: A11QU1, ISIN: DE000A11QU11.

Stock exchanges: Munich, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, XETRA

 

(1) Source: TD SYNNEX earning report 9.1.2024 und TD SYNNEX Website

 

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Executive Board. Known and unknown risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

 

 



End of Inside Information

01-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG
Enzianstrasse 2
82319 Starnberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8151-265-0
Fax: +49 (0)8151-265-150
E-mail: info@dci.de
Internet: www.dci.de
ISIN: DE000A11QU11
WKN: A11QU1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1936869

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1936869  01-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

