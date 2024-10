EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release

EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Leinfelden-Echterdingen – As released with Q2 results, Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) is assessing the future of its China operations. As discussions are still ongoing, Daimler Truck had to book a negative valuation adjustment for receivables in the amount of EUR 180m in Q3.

This is a one-time, extraordinary and non-cash adjusted item and hence is not impacting the operational performance of Daimler Truck (EBIT adjusted, ROS adjusted).

All other guided Q3 KPIs (preliminary and unaudited) are not subject to an ad hoc disclosure obligation and will be published along with further Q3 2024 results on November 7th.



The terms EBIT adjusted and ROS adjusted are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2023 on page 36.





