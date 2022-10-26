EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q3 2022 above expectations; updated guidance for the full year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q3 2022 above expectations; updated guidance for the full year 2022



26-Oct-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) recorded a strong business performance in the third quarter of the 2022 financial year. The significant increase in unit sales in combination with good price realization and a strong aftersales business resulted in the Daimler Truck Group's adjusted EBIT (EBIT adj.) and adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) for the Industrial Business being significantly above market expectations for the third quarter. The Mercedes-Benz segment made a significant contribution to this.



The following results for Q3 2022 are preliminary and unaudited:

Daimler Truck Group EBIT adj.: 1,273 million (Q3 2021: 491 million, increase of 159 %), consensus: 1,081 million.



Adjusted EBIT for the industrial business: 1,223 million (Q3 2021: 475 million, increase of 158%), consensus 1,029 million; adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) for the Industrial Business: 9.4% (Q3 2021: 5.4%), consensus: 8.0%.



Industrial Free Cash Flow: 592 million (Q3 2021: -782 million), consensus: 654 million.



For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q3 2022 are as follows:

Trucks North America

EBIT adj. of 738 million (Q3 2021: 351 million, increase of 111 %), consensus: 660 million

ROS adj. 12.0 % (Q3 2021: 9.7 %), consensus: 11.8 %



Mercedes-Benz

EBIT adj. of 474 million (Q3 2021: 114 million, increase of 316 %), consensus: 385 million

ROS adj. 9.2 % (Q3 2021: 3.1 %), consensus: 7.3 %



Trucks Asia

EBIT adj. of 43 million (Q3 2021: 117 million, decrease of -63 %), consensus: 44 million

ROS adj. 2.6 % (Q3 2021: 8.3 %), consensus: 2.7 %



Daimler Buses

EBIT adj. of 23 million (Q3 2021: 6 million), increase of 304 %, consensus: 14 million

ROS adj. 2.5 % (Q3 2021: 0.7 %), consensus: 1.3 %



Daimler Truck Financial Services

EBIT adj. of 50 million (Q3 2021: 17 million, increase of 198 %), consensus: 52 million



In view of the sustained positive development, an adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) of 7 - 9% is expected for the Mercedes-Benz segment in 2022 (previously 6 - 8%). The full-year forecasts for the other segments remain unchanged.



Accordingly, the forecast for Group EBIT is updated to "slight increase" (previously "at prior-year level"). For the Industrial Business, Daimler Truck continues to expect an adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) of 7 - 9% for the fiscal year 2022.



In addition, the full-year outlook for the following key figures are updated:

Daimler Truck Group revenue: 50 - 52 billion (previously 48 - 50 billion)

Industrial Business revenue: 48 - 50 billion (previously 46 - 48 billion)

The terms EBIT (adj.), ROS (adj.), and Free Cashflow (FCF) are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2021 on page 43.



