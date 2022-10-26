SMI 10'817 0.4%  SPI 13'823 0.4%  Dow 31'934 0.3%  DAX 13'196 1.1%  Euro 0.9948 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'605 0.6%  Gold 1'665 0.7%  Bitcoin 20'456 2.3%  Dollar 0.9870 -0.8%  Öl 95.6 2.8% 
Top News
Ausblick: Swisscom präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: LPKF Laser Electronics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Aktiensplits im Trend: Geht auch Netflix zum dritten Mal diesen Weg?
Ausblick: Linde präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Bitpanda im Test: Unsere Erfahrungen mit dem Krypto-Broker
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Daimler Truck Aktie [Valor: 115216150 / ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.10.2022 19:43:31

EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q3 2022 above expectations; updated guidance for the full year 2022

Daimler Truck
24.93 CHF 4.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q3 2022 above expectations; updated guidance for the full year 2022

26-Oct-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) recorded a strong business performance in the third quarter of the 2022 financial year. The significant increase in unit sales in combination with good price realization and a strong aftersales business resulted in the Daimler Truck Group's adjusted EBIT (EBIT adj.) and adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) for the Industrial Business being significantly above market expectations for the third quarter. The Mercedes-Benz segment made a significant contribution to this. 
 

The following results for Q3 2022 are preliminary and unaudited: 

  • Daimler Truck Group EBIT adj.: 1,273 million (Q3 2021: 491 million, increase of 159 %), consensus: 1,081 million. 
     
  • Adjusted EBIT for the industrial business: 1,223 million (Q3 2021: 475 million, increase of 158%), consensus 1,029 million; adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) for the Industrial Business: 9.4% (Q3 2021: 5.4%), consensus: 8.0%. 
     
  • Industrial Free Cash Flow: 592 million (Q3 2021: -782 million), consensus: 654 million. 
     

For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q3 2022 are as follows: 

Trucks North America

  • EBIT adj. of 738 million (Q3 2021: 351 million, increase of 111 %), consensus: 660 million 
  • ROS adj. 12.0 % (Q3 2021: 9.7 %), consensus: 11.8 % 
     

Mercedes-Benz

  • EBIT adj. of 474 million (Q3 2021: 114 million, increase of 316 %), consensus: 385 million 
  • ROS adj. 9.2 % (Q3 2021: 3.1 %), consensus: 7.3 % 
     

Trucks Asia 

  • EBIT adj. of 43 million (Q3 2021: 117 million, decrease of -63 %), consensus: 44 million 
  • ROS adj. 2.6 % (Q3 2021: 8.3 %), consensus: 2.7 % 
     

Daimler Buses 

  • EBIT adj. of 23 million (Q3 2021: 6 million), increase of 304 %, consensus: 14 million 
  • ROS adj. 2.5 % (Q3 2021: 0.7 %), consensus: 1.3 % 
     

Daimler Truck Financial Services 

  • EBIT adj. of 50 million (Q3 2021: 17 million, increase of 198 %), consensus: 52 million 
     

In view of the sustained positive development, an adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) of 7 - 9% is expected for the Mercedes-Benz segment in 2022 (previously 6 - 8%). The full-year forecasts for the other segments remain unchanged. 
 

Accordingly, the forecast for Group EBIT is updated to "slight increase" (previously "at prior-year level"). For the Industrial Business, Daimler Truck continues to expect an adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) of 7 - 9% for the fiscal year 2022. 
 

In addition, the full-year outlook for the following key figures are updated: 

  • Daimler Truck Group revenue: 50 - 52 billion (previously 48 - 50 billion) 
  • Industrial Business revenue: 48 - 50 billion (previously 46 - 48 billion) 

  

The terms EBIT (adj.), ROS (adj.), and Free Cashflow (FCF) are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2021 on page 43. 

 

26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
E-mail: IR@daimlertruck.com
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8
WKN: DTR0CK
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1472941

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1472941  26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472941&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Daimler Truck

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Daimler Truck

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
19.10.22 Daimler Truck Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12.10.22 Daimler Truck Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.10.22 Daimler Truck Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.22 Daimler Truck Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.09.22 Daimler Truck Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

15:32 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:20 Verizon verzeichnet Gewinneinbruch
10:51 DAX – 13.000-Punkte-Marke wieder in Händen der Bullen
09:49 Credit Suisse: 9% p.a. auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich in CHF | 60% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt entdecken
09:29 Marktüberblick: SAP haussiert nach Zahlen
09:07 KeyInvest Product News
08:12 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
05:45 Marktupdate 26.Oktober: Bärenmarktralley oder erfolgreiche Bodenbildung? | BX Swiss TV
25.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a.18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
21.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'237.01 19.10 USSMMU
Short 11'456.97 13.75 USSMNU
Short 11'881.86 8.81 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'817.21 26.10.2022 17:31:25
Long 10'347.14 18.94 A6SSMU
Long 10'140.31 13.84 5SSMJU
Long 9'707.07 8.92 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht kurz vor Verkauf von Verbriefungsgeschäft
Nimmt die Fed den Fuss vom Gas? Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Darum erholt sich der Euro etwas - Zum Franken stärker
UBS besser als befüchtet: Gewinn und Einnahmen über den Erwartungen - UBS-Aktie springt an
Logitech verdient im zweiten Quartal deutlich weniger - Anleger schieben Logitech-Aktie dennoch an
Microsoft-Zahlen über den Erwartungen - Microsoft-Aktie dennoch tiefrot
Alphabet-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Zahlen der Google-Mutter unter den Erwartungen - Millionenstrafe aus Indien schockt zusätzlich
Nachlassende Anleihen-Renditen stützen: SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen höher
Idorsia-Aktie mit Verlusten: Idorsia mit tiefroten Zahlen - Grosse Hoffnungen auf Schlafmittel
Linde-Aktie bricht ein: Linde will Frankfurter Börse den Rücken kehren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.