26.10.2022 19:43:31
EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q3 2022 above expectations; updated guidance for the full year 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Stuttgart Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) recorded a strong business performance in the third quarter of the 2022 financial year. The significant increase in unit sales in combination with good price realization and a strong aftersales business resulted in the Daimler Truck Group's adjusted EBIT (EBIT adj.) and adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) for the Industrial Business being significantly above market expectations for the third quarter. The Mercedes-Benz segment made a significant contribution to this.
The following results for Q3 2022 are preliminary and unaudited:
For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q3 2022 are as follows:
Trucks North America
Mercedes-Benz
Trucks Asia
Daimler Buses
Daimler Truck Financial Services
In view of the sustained positive development, an adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) of 7 - 9% is expected for the Mercedes-Benz segment in 2022 (previously 6 - 8%). The full-year forecasts for the other segments remain unchanged.
Accordingly, the forecast for Group EBIT is updated to "slight increase" (previously "at prior-year level"). For the Industrial Business, Daimler Truck continues to expect an adjusted Return on Sales (ROS adj.) of 7 - 9% for the fiscal year 2022.
In addition, the full-year outlook for the following key figures are updated:
The terms EBIT (adj.), ROS (adj.), and Free Cashflow (FCF) are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2021 on page 43.
