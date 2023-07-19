EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2023 above expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2023 above expectations



19-Jul-2023 / 18:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leinfelden-Echterdingen - Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) recorded a strong business performance in the second quarter of the 2023 financial year.

Supported by strong sales, a robust pricing and a positive performance of the aftersales business compared to prior year quarter, Daimler Truck exceeded market expectations (consensus) for the second quarter 2023.

The following results for Q2 2023 are preliminary and unaudited:

Daimler Truck Group EBIT: 1,378 million (consensus: 1,280 million)

Daimler Truck Group adj. EBIT: 1,428 million (consensus: 1,290 million)

Industrial Business adj. EBIT: 1,363 million (consensus: 1,237 million)

Industrial Business adj. ROS: 10.3 % (consensus: 9.2 %)

Industrial Business Free Cash Flow: 382 million (consensus: 399 million)

For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q2 of 2023 are as follows:

Trucks North America

adj. EBIT of 783 million (consensus: 742 million)

adj. ROS of 13.1 % (consensus: 12.1 %)

Mercedes-Benz

adj. EBIT of 544 million (consensus: 499 million)

adj. ROS of 9.8 % (consensus: 9.3 %)

Trucks Asia

adj. EBIT of 90 million (consensus: 76 million)

adj. ROS of 5.4 % (consensus: 4.3 %)

Daimler Buses

adj. EBIT of 33 million (consensus: 23 million)

adj. ROS of 3.4 % (consensus: 2.2 %)

Daimler Truck Financial Services

adj. EBIT of 65 million (consensus: 54 million)

adj. ROE of 11.4 %



The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on August 1st, 2023.



The terms (adj.) EBIT, (adj.) ROS, (adj.) ROE and Free Cash Flow are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2022 on page 36.

