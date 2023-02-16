SMI 11'273 0.4%  SPI 14'517 0.3%  Dow 34'128 0.1%  DAX 15'506 0.8%  Euro 0.9874 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'280 1.0%  Gold 1'835 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'817 1.6%  Dollar 0.9230 -0.1%  Öl 85.9 0.8% 
16.02.2023 07:31:39

EQS-Adhoc: CTS Eventim: Record-breaking performance in 2022 with substantial revenue and profit growth

CTS Eventim
61.41 CHF -2.61%
EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results
CTS Eventim: Record-breaking performance in 2022 with substantial revenue and profit growth

16-Feb-2023 / 07:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

CTS EVENTIM: Record-breaking performance in 2022 with substantial revenue and profit growth

Munich, 16 February 2023. On the basis of preliminary results, CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA delivered a strong business performance in 2022.

Consolidated revenue rose by 372% year on year, from EUR 408 million in 2021 to EUR 1.924 billion in 2022. This means that CTS EVENTIMs revenue reached a new all-time high of almost EUR 2 billion, an improvement of 33% compared with the previous record figure from 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the ticketing segment and the live entertainment segment contributed to this robust growth.

The Groups normalised EBITDA amounted to EUR 384 million in 2022, following EUR 208 million in 2021 and EUR 287 million in 2019.

In the Ticketing segment, annual revenue came to EUR 541 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 224 million), which was 12% higher than in 2019 (EUR 482 million). Normalised EBITDA totalled EUR 263 million for 2022 (previous year: EUR 177 million), a rise of 20% on 2019 (EUR 220 million).

In the Live Entertainment segment, revenue climbed to EUR 1,409 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 191 million), a substantial jump of 43% compared with the figure from three years ago (EUR 986 million). Normalised EBITDA came to EUR 121 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 31 million) and was thus almost twice as high as in 2019 (EUR 66 million).
The full annual report for 2022 will be published on 23 March 2023 and will be available at corporate.eventim.de/en from that date.
For further information, please contact:

Head of Corporate Communications:
Carmen Fesenbeck
Tel.: +49 (0)40 380788 7299
carmen.fesenbeck@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel: +49 (0)421 3666 270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1561095

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1561095  16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561095&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

