|
16.02.2023 07:31:39
EQS-Adhoc: CTS Eventim: Record-breaking performance in 2022 with substantial revenue and profit growth
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
CTS EVENTIM: Record-breaking performance in 2022 with substantial revenue and profit growth
Munich, 16 February 2023. On the basis of preliminary results, CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA delivered a strong business performance in 2022.
Consolidated revenue rose by 372% year on year, from EUR 408 million in 2021 to EUR 1.924 billion in 2022. This means that CTS EVENTIMs revenue reached a new all-time high of almost EUR 2 billion, an improvement of 33% compared with the previous record figure from 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the ticketing segment and the live entertainment segment contributed to this robust growth.
The Groups normalised EBITDA amounted to EUR 384 million in 2022, following EUR 208 million in 2021 and EUR 287 million in 2019.
In the Ticketing segment, annual revenue came to EUR 541 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 224 million), which was 12% higher than in 2019 (EUR 482 million). Normalised EBITDA totalled EUR 263 million for 2022 (previous year: EUR 177 million), a rise of 20% on 2019 (EUR 220 million).
In the Live Entertainment segment, revenue climbed to EUR 1,409 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 191 million), a substantial jump of 43% compared with the figure from three years ago (EUR 986 million). Normalised EBITDA came to EUR 121 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 31 million) and was thus almost twice as high as in 2019 (EUR 66 million).
The full annual report for 2022 will be published on 23 March 2023 and will be available at corporate.eventim.de/en from that date.
For further information, please contact:
Head of Corporate Communications:
Carmen Fesenbeck
Tel.: +49 (0)40 380788 7299
carmen.fesenbeck@eventim.de
Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel: +49 (0)421 3666 270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1561095
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1561095 16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu CTS Eventim
Analysen zu CTS Eventim
|11.01.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.11.22
|CTS Eventim Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.11.22
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|11.01.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.11.22
|CTS Eventim Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.11.22
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|11.01.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.11.22
|CTS Eventim Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.11.22
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|08.11.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.05.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|28.03.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.03.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.11.21
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.08.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.05.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.03.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.01.22
|CTS Eventim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.11.21
|CTS Eventim Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen verzeichnen Gewinne
Die Märkte in Fernost sind am Donnerstag von einer starken Tendenz gekennzeichnet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}