CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie [Valor: 2577016 / ISIN: LU0251710041]
23.07.2024 16:57:07

EQS-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG - Framework agreement to review further integration

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.84 EUR -0.59%
EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG - Framework agreement to review further integration

23-Jul-2024 / 16:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223

Luxembourg, 23 July 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG - Framework agreement to review further integration

CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces the signing of a framework agreement between CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG, enabling the two groups to initiate a process to examine the feasibility, advantages and disadvantages of a potential business combination, cross-border merger or other form of integration or combination of assets, functions and key corporate entities of the two groups with the aim of optimising the group’s capital structure to capture both operating and cost efficiencies for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Notifying Person:

David Greenbaum, d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer, m.mayer@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B102254)



End of Inside Information

23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1952453

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1952453  23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

