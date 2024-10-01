Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
01.10.2024 08:40:18

EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro signs an Investment Agreement with ADNOC and supports the public takeover offer to all Covestro shareholders

Covestro
50.03 CHF 9.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Covestro AG: Covestro signs an Investment Agreement with ADNOC and supports the public takeover offer to all Covestro shareholders

01-Oct-2024 / 08:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG (“Covestro” or “Company”) has today signed with entities of ADNOC Group, including ADNOC International Limited (“ADNOC International”) and its indirect subsidiary ADNOC International Germany Holding AG (“Bidder”), an Investment Agreement with a term until end of 2028. The Investment Agreement stipulates that the Bidder will make a public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Covestro at a price of €62.00 per share.
At the same time, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Covestro decided today that the Company's share capital shall be increased by 10% (18,900,000 shares) upon completion of the takeover offer. At and subject to closing, the new shares shall be issued to the Bidder against payment of a price per share equal to the offer price and, thus, based on an offer price of €62.00 against a total amount of €1.17 billion, with a simplified exclusion of subscription rights.
The takeover offer is subject to a minimum acceptance rate of 50 percent plus one share and customary closing conditions, including merger control, foreign investment control and EU foreign subsidies clearances.
After thorough consideration, Covestro welcomes and supports the Bidder’s announced takeover offer. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will carefully review the offer document after its publication and will issue their reasoned statements pursuant to Section 27 WpÜG. Subject to the review of the offer document, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board currently assume that they will recommend to Covestro’s shareholders to accept the offer.
In connection with the conclusion of the Investment Agreement, the Board of Management, with the support of the Supervisory Board, has decided to not propose a dividend payment until the transaction has been completed.
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com

Carsten Intveen
Phone: +49 214 6009 5861
E-mail: carsten.intveen@covestro.com

Marc Schütze
Phone: +49 214 6009 5281
E-mail: marc.schuetze@covestro.com


End of Inside Information

01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1999045

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1999045  01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

