EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 24/06/2026, 20:54 CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

Correction of a release from 24/06/2026, 20:54 CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements



28-Jun-2026 / 17:26 CET/CEST

Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements Frankfurt am Main, 24 June 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”) announces that the Management Board plans to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026. Branicks plans to publish its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026 on the same date. This is based on the current status of negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders in particular regarding the refinancing and restructuring of the financial liabilities due in 2026, with the aim of securing a full extension of the maturity until 31 December 2030. The discussions are proceeding constructively; a conclusion is expected shortly. The Executive Board anticipates that the solution negotiated at that time will provide a solid foundation for the company’s future development. The forecast for the 2025 financial year, as revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed. IR contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com





End of Inside Information

Changed circumstances / true information:



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements Frankfurt am Main, 28 June 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”) announces that the Management Board plans to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026. Branicks plans to publish its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026 on the same date. This is based on the current status of negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders in particular regarding the refinancing and restructuring of the financial liabilities due in 2026, with the aim of securing a full extension of the maturity until 31 December 2030. The Executive Board anticipates that the solution negotiated at that time will provide a solid foundation for the company’s future development. The forecast for the 2025 financial year, as revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed. IR contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com 28-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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