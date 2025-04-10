Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.04.2025 09:45:00

EQS-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate to sell STAM Europe SAS

Corestate Capital
0.39 CHF 35.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate to sell STAM Europe SAS

10-Apr-2025 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 10 April 2025 – The Board of Management of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (“Corestate”) has today entered into exclusive agreements in view of the sale of STAM Europe SAS, Paris (“STAM”) as well as its subsidiaries – inter alia the Alternative Investment Fund Manager “STAM France Investment Managers” – to Atland Group, Paris. With Atland Corestate found an ideal strategic partner for STAM‘s further development in the French investment market. The transaction is subject to different approvals including the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025 at the latest. 

CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard and is a holding company that holds investments in companies in the real asset investment management sector. Our investments include Hannover Leasing and STAM Europe.
 


End of Inside Information

10-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2114756

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2114756  10-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

