10.04.2025 09:45:00
EQS-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate to sell STAM Europe SAS
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Luxembourg, 10 April 2025 – The Board of Management of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (“Corestate”) has today entered into exclusive agreements in view of the sale of STAM Europe SAS, Paris (“STAM”) as well as its subsidiaries – inter alia the Alternative Investment Fund Manager “STAM France Investment Managers” – to Atland Group, Paris. With Atland Corestate found an ideal strategic partner for STAM‘s further development in the French investment market. The transaction is subject to different approvals including the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025 at the latest.
CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard and is a holding company that holds investments in companies in the real asset investment management sector. Our investments include Hannover Leasing and STAM Europe.
End of Inside Information
10-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4 Rue Jean Monnet
|2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-299
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2114756
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2114756 10-Apr-2025 CET/CEST
