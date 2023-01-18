|
18.01.2023 19:37:04
EQS-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023
Luxembourg, 18. January 2023 - In view of the complex bond restructuring procedures, the process to appoint an auditor for the consolidated and separate financial statements of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") for the past financial year 2022 has been delayed. As a result, the audited financial statements will not be available by 30 April 2023. This will also have an impact on the timely fulfilment of the Company's disclosure obligations during the year 2023. In addition, there may subsequently be delays in the implementation of the resolutions from the creditors' meetings. The company is currently in constructive discussions with auditing firms regarding an appointment. As soon as a suitable auditor can be mandated and proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting, the company will publish a complete financial calendar for 2023.
Notifying Person:
18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4 Rue Jean Monnet
|2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-299
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1538399
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1538399 18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
