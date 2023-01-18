SMI 11'365 -0.3%  SPI 14'592 -0.3%  Dow 33'483 -1.3%  DAX 15'182 0.0%  Euro 0.9892 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.0%  Gold 1'904 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19'190 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9168 -0.6%  Öl 85.0 -1.9% 
Corestate Capital Aktie [Valor: 30165243 / ISIN: LU1296758029]
18.01.2023 19:37:04

EQS-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023

Corestate Capital
0.30 CHF -77.22%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023

18-Jan-2023 / 19:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023

Luxembourg, 18. January 2023 - In view of the complex bond restructuring procedures, the process to appoint an auditor for the consolidated and separate financial statements of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") for the past financial year 2022 has been delayed. As a result, the audited financial statements will not be available by 30 April 2023. This will also have an impact on the timely fulfilment of the Company's disclosure obligations during the year 2023. In addition, there may subsequently be delays in the implementation of the resolutions from the creditors' meetings. The company is currently in constructive discussions with auditing firms regarding an appointment. As soon as a suitable auditor can be mandated and proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting, the company will publish a complete financial calendar for 2023.

 

Notifying Person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1538399

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1538399  18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

