Coreo Aktie
22.02.2024 00:44:05

EQS-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Shareholder structure - notification in accordance with sec. 20 of German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Coreo AG: Shareholder structure - notification in accordance with sec. 20 of German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

22-Feb-2024 / 00:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 22 February 2024 - The Company received notification in accordance with Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from FLORA S.A., Luxembourg, that it holds less than 25 % of the shares in the company.
About Coreo AG
Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is an opportunistic real estate investor. Investments are primarily made in residential and commercial properties with significant appreciation potential or where there is an existing need for development, preferably in medium-sized centers. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio.
Contact
Coreo AG
Investor Relations
Bleichstrasse 64
D-60313 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0
 


End of Inside Information

22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Bleichstraße 64
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1842505

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1842505  22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

