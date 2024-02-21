|
22.02.2024 00:44:05
EQS-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Shareholder structure - notification in accordance with sec. 20 of German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 22 February 2024 - The Company received notification in accordance with Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from FLORA S.A., Luxembourg, that it holds less than 25 % of the shares in the company.
About Coreo AG
Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is an opportunistic real estate investor. Investments are primarily made in residential and commercial properties with significant appreciation potential or where there is an existing need for development, preferably in medium-sized centers. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio.
Contact
Coreo AG
Investor Relations
Bleichstrasse 64
D-60313 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0
22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Coreo AG
|Bleichstraße 64
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 2193 96-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 2193 96-150
|E-mail:
|ir@coreo.de
|Internet:
|www.coreo.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9VV6
|WKN:
|A0B9VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1842505
