EQS-Adhoc: Coreo AG: Shareholder structure - notification in accordance with sec. 20 of German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 22 February 2024 - The Company received notification in accordance with Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from FLORA S.A., Luxembourg, that it holds less than 25 % of the shares in the company.

About Coreo AG

Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is an opportunistic real estate investor. Investments are primarily made in residential and commercial properties with significant appreciation potential or where there is an existing need for development, preferably in medium-sized centers. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio.

