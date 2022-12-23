SMI 10'805 0.3%  SPI 13'817 0.3%  Dow 33'177 0.5%  DAX 13'941 0.2%  Euro 0.9909 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'817 -0.2%  Gold 1'800 0.5%  Bitcoin 15'719 0.3%  Dollar 0.9325 0.2%  Öl 83.8 2.6% 
23.12.2022 18:24:50

EQS-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary insolvency proceedings in self-administration ordered

Compleo Charging Solutions
1.89 EUR -14.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary insolvency proceedings in self-administration ordered

23-Dec-2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, 23 December 2022: The Local Court of Dortmund today ordered the (preliminary) insolvency proceedings in self-administration over the assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH pursuant to Sec. 270b of the German Insolvency Act. The applications for the opening of (preliminary) self-administration proceedings filed on 20 December 2022 were approved. The court appointed Martin Lambrecht, a lawyer based in Düsseldorf, as the provisional administrator for the two companies. Within the framework of the preliminary self-administration, the business operations of Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH will be continued in full and the companies are going to be restructured. In order to support the reorganisation in self-administration, the Executive Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG has engaged the Stuttgart-based lawyer Jochen Sedlitz, a recognised expert with extensive experience in comparable restructuring and insolvency cases, and appointed him as general representative (Generalbevollmächtigten).

 

23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1521383

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1521383  23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521383&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

