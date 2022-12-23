|
23.12.2022 18:24:50
EQS-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary insolvency proceedings in self-administration ordered
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Dortmund, 23 December 2022: The Local Court of Dortmund today ordered the (preliminary) insolvency proceedings in self-administration over the assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH pursuant to Sec. 270b of the German Insolvency Act. The applications for the opening of (preliminary) self-administration proceedings filed on 20 December 2022 were approved. The court appointed Martin Lambrecht, a lawyer based in Düsseldorf, as the provisional administrator for the two companies. Within the framework of the preliminary self-administration, the business operations of Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH will be continued in full and the companies are going to be restructured. In order to support the reorganisation in self-administration, the Executive Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG has engaged the Stuttgart-based lawyer Jochen Sedlitz, a recognised expert with extensive experience in comparable restructuring and insolvency cases, and appointed him as general representative (Generalbevollmächtigten).
