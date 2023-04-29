Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'098 0.8%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9913 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'990 0.1%  Bitcoin 26'261 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8949 0.0%  Öl 79.5 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
April 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
KW 17: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
NFT-Flugtickets: Argentinische Airline bietet neuen Service
Optimismus für Chinas Wirtschaft: Analysten heben Prognosen an
So funktionieren Kapitalschutzzertifikate
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Swiss Life1485278Amazon645156Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie [Valor: 57400256 / ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.04.2023 03:47:27

EQS-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Conclusion of a purchase agreement for material assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Compleo Charging Solutions
1.50 EUR 3.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Contract
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Conclusion of a purchase agreement for material assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG

29-Apr-2023 / 03:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conclusion of a purchase agreement for material assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG


Dortmund, 29 April 2023 The insolvent Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo" or the "Company") has today entered into a purchase agreement with KOSTAL Group regarding its material assets. As part of the transaction, the assets of the insolvent subsidiaries Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH and Compleo Connect GmbH were also sold to the investor.

The Company will shortly file an insolvency plan with the responsible local court in Dortmund. Once the insolvency administrator and the creditors' committee have approved the transaction and it has become legally effective, the insolvency plan is intended, among other things, to form the legal basis for a corporate restructuring within the Compleo Group, which is to be implemented prior to the completion of the acquisition. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of further contractual closing conditions. Compleo and the investor currently expect the closing of the transaction in June 2023.

The agreement with the investor secures the continuation of the Compleo Group's business, which will continue to exist as an independent business and brand within the KOSTAL Group after closing of the transaction. No operating business will remain in the companies of the Compleo Group. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to satisfy the creditors within the framework of the continuing insolvency proceedings. The parties involved currently assume that the creditors of Compleo will receive a significant quota on their claims upon successful closing of the transaction, which amount has not yet been determined.

 

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations, the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations.  The company is headquartered in Dortmund. Its customers include Allego, Clever, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com

 
Press contact:
Katrin Osburg
PR & communication
presse@compleo-cs.com
 
IR contact:
ir@compleo-cs.com		  
 		  

 



End of Inside Information

29-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Ezzestraße 8
44379 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1621201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1621201  29-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621201&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Compleo Charging Solutions

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten