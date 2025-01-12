|
12.01.2025 23:30:42
EQS-Adhoc: Circus SE intends to acquire Agentic AI company FullyAI
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Circus SE intends to acquire Agentic AI company FullyAI
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) today signed a term sheet for the acquisition of all shares in Fully Ventures GmbH (FullyAI). The acquisition is to be effected by way of a capital increase through contribution in kind by issuing 400,000 new shares of Circus SE and an additional cash payment. The shares will be subject to a lock-up period of 36 months.
FullyAI has self-developed technologies in the field of AI Agents that navigate users intuitively through complex service processes and enable a new type of interaction between humans and AI. Through the acquisition of FullyAI, Circus intends to integrate its technology into applications such as the CA-1 food production robot. The company has already convinced global corporations such as Meta Platforms, Inc. and the Ford Motor Company of its technology as part of the market launch of its AI Agents. The completion of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of binding agreements and the customary due diligence and any required regulatory approvals.
The Board of Directors
Kontakt:
Circus SE
Maximilian Hartweg
End of Inside Information
12-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Hongkongstrasse 6
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|2065845
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2065845 12-Jan-2025 CET/CEST
