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02.07.2026 12:35:14
EQS-Adhoc: Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts
Circus will issue 1,200,000 new shares of the Circus SE as consideration. In addition, a cash purchase price of EUR 350,000 is payable upon achievement of multiple defined milestones, alongside a separate earn-out mechanism tied directly to new Alberts system sales and deployments over a 24-month period from closing.
The newly issued shares are subject to a 26-month lock-up period till September 2028, in alignment with the lock-up agreements in place of Circus’ management, Founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel, and core shareholders of Circus SE, which are all subject to a five-year lock-up from the date of listing.
The founding management team of Alberts remains with the company in an active managing role. Chris de Wolf, former anchor shareholder of Alberts, joins the Group’s Board of Advisors.
With the signing of this transaction, Circus expands its portfolio of fully autonomous sustainment systems with an additional robotic system, multiple patents, and an established commercial presence across several European countries.
Elena Coles
End of Inside Information
02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstrasse 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2358946
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2358946 02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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